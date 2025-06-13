Worldssp300: Torres Takes Pole

Four rounds into the WorldSSP300 season and Antonio Torres has become the fourth different rider to claim a pole position this season.

The Team ProDina XCI rider set the fastest time 1’49.152 to lead the way by over one tenth of a second.

With the Kawasaki on pole position there will be three different manufacturers on the front row ahead of Yamaha’s Matteo Vannucci (PATA AG Motorsport Italia WorldSSP300) and Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove).

Championship leader Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) will start from the third row of the grid. The double World Champion qualified one position ahead of Juan Risueno (MS Racing) who had his best Superpole performance of the season to qualify eighth fastest.

P1 – Antonio Torres (Team ProDina XCI)

“I’m very happy. This is my first pole position in WorldSSP300 and it feels incredible! It’s a great result for my team and we did a good job today. Free practice was difficult because my teammates, Julio Garcia and David Salvador, were very strong. Superpole was intense because Salvador was fast and he was right there. It’s amazing to be the fastest but the group will be big tomorrow. I expect that the pace will be fast and it will be a hard race.” Advertisement

WorldSSP300 Superpole Results

1. Antonio Torres (Team ProDina XCI) 1’49.152s

2. Matteo Vannucci (PATA AG Motorsport Italia WorldSSP300) +0.145s

3. Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) +0.221s

4. David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) +0.277s

5. Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) +0.388s

6. Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) +0.829s

