The new £6,999 Voge DS800X Rally makes debut at ABR Festival

The new Voge DS800X Rally makes debut at ABR Festival



First chance in the UK to see all-new £6,999 adventure bike



The latest dual sport motorcycle from Voge will be available to see and touch for the first time in the UK when the DS800X Rally will be displayed at the Adventure Bike Rider Festival, Ragley Hall, Warwickshire, on June 26-29.

Following on the success of the DS900X and DS625X, the Voge DS800X Rally combines the comfort of an adventure tourer with the excitement and capability of an off-road bike for just £6,999.

Powered by Voge’s new KEL800 engine, the 798cc parallel-twin offers performance of 93.8hp and torque of 81 Nm to provide riders with a capable and manageable delivery to get the most from the machine in a multitude of terrains. A six-speed gearbox and a light-action, hydraulic slipper clutch feed the power through to the chain final drive. Along with excellent fuel economy, providing peace of mind for long-distance adventure rides is a 24-litre one-piece, roto-moulded fuel tank. Advertisement

The chassis is fitted with fully adjustable KYB suspension with a generous 200mm of front and 190mm rear suspension travel, helping to provide ground clearance of 220mm. For when the terrain gets really demanding, a radial steering damper calms the situation at the wide aluminium handlebars. The 850mm seat height has a narrow standover width and is also heated as standard for additional comfort all year round.

At each end of the rally-inspired bike are tubeless, cross-spoked wheels fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 21in front and 18in rear tyres along with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as standard. A pair of four-piston radial mounted Nissin front brake calipers bite down on dual 298mm discs to provide incredible stopping power. Riders can choose from ABS modes for tarmac and off-road use, with the ability to easily disengage the system altogether if desired.

In terms of electronics, the Voge DS800X Rally offers a choice of ride modes and dis-engageable traction control. A rally tower inspired vertically fixed full colour TFT screen displays all the bike’s information, easy to read in bright light and without glare at night. A 1080p forward-facing camera automatically captures footage with audio when a micro SD card is fitted under the seat.

Very capable off-road, the Voge DS800X Rally also provides touring comfort by way of heated grips and a heated seat fitted as standard, easily activated from the backlit switchgear. To charge devices on the go, USB A and C sockets are positioned left of the navigation tower. LED lights feature all round, with the striking headlight providing a unique ‘face’ for the DS800X which is highly visible to other road users. Powerful LED spotlights can be independently activated and the scrolling LED indicators are extremely flexible.

Helping to protect the Rally are engine bars, exhaust guard, hand guards, and a bash plate fitted as standard while the mirrors fold vertically if required. The reinforced side stand features a large foot for parking on softer ground and also straight from the showroom is a centre stand to help with maintenance and cleaning. The foot-peg rubbers can be removed to reveal serrated surfaces for improved grip when tackling off-road routes.

Arriving at Voge dealers during August, the price of the DS800X Rally will be just £6,999 + £200 OTR. The Voge DS800X comes with two years, unlimited mileage warranty and is available in a choice of three colours, Black Knight, Blue/White and Yellow/Black.

For more information and to find your nearest dealer, visit www.vogemotorcycles.com

VOGE DS800X highlights

– Parallel twin cylinder, DOHC 8-valve, liquid-cooled 798cc engine.

– 6 speed gearbox with hydraulic slipper clutch

– 93.8 HP / 70kW @ 9,000 RPM

– 81 Nm Torque @ 6,500 RPM

– Switchable traction control with rider modes

– Nissin four-piston radial front brakes with switchable ABS

– 7″ full colour TFT portrait orientation dashboard

– Front facing 1080p camera with recorder

– Tyre pressure monitoring system

– Full LED lighting with additional front mounted DRL spot lights

– 21″ front and 18″ rear spoked wheels with tubeless Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres

– Fully adjustable KYB suspension.

– Hand guards fitted as standard.

– Engine protection and sump guard fitted as standard

– Main / centre stand fitted as standard

– USB A and USB C chargers

– Seat Height 850mm

– Ground Clearance 220mm

– Wet Weight 213 kgs

