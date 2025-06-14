Thompson delivers Australia’s first victory

As ever the WorldSSP300 grid delivered a thrilling race at Misano.

A ten rider group settled the spoils on the final of 12 laps with Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) taking the chequered flag by three tenths of a second. It was the Australian’s first podium of the season but also his nation’s first success in the series.

Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) finished second to take his first podium finish since Portimao 2023. He held off Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) and Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) on the final lap.

Jeffrey Buis, four times a race winner this season, recovered from a double long lap penalty to battle in the lead group. The Dutchman ended up in eighth at the flag and claimed eight championship points.

Championship Highlights

Julio Garcia takes the championship lead. He holds a four point advantage over Benat Fernandez with Jeffrey Buis a further point behind.

P1 – Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki)

“It’s incredible to get my first win of the season. It’s been a difficult season to start the season and this is my first podium of the year but the team have made great steps throughout the season. They’ve helped me a lot and this weekend we’ve made a bit of a breakthrough. I have a lot more feeling on the bike now. I felt like I had good pace today and we had a great setup. I had a little bit extra speed in me in the race and I was just sitting in the group to manage the race. It’s always difficult to try and separate yourself from the group so on the final lap I just pushed as hard as I could and hoped to open a gap.”



Race 1 Results

1. Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki)

2. Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) +0.338s

3. Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) +0.473s

4. Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) +0.494s

5. David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) +0.737s

6. Pepe Osuna (ZAPPAS-DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team) +0.914s

Fastest lap: Carter Thompson (Kawasaki) – 1’49.415s

