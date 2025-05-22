Silverstone set for BTC showdown as Round 2 calls

After a season-opener to remember last time out, the second round will be an exciting follow-up.

The 2025 R&G British Talent Cup swaps Donington Park for Silverstone with Round 2 on the horizon. It was a mega start at Round 1 with both races going down to the wire and being decided by less than a tenth of a second but it was Filip Surowiak (City Lifting Team) who doubled up. Now, a new challenge at Silverstone awaits – can anyone stop the #75?

Surowiak’s double win showed his class and race craft at Donington Park and he goes in search of making it three in a row this weekend – the first rider to do so since 2023. With five wins to his name in the class, he has a target on his back from the likes of Harrison Mackay (Kovara Projects / RS Racing), who clinched his first BTC podiums last time out and now has his eyes on the winning prize. Silverstone hosts happy memories for him, having taken his first top ten there in 2022. 14 points split the top two but impressive in third is Mackay’s teammate Ethan Sparks , just a further three points behind Mackay after a solid debut saw him on the podium too. The British youngster now tackles Silverstone for the first time, where his eye-catching debut will look to be followed up.

One of the favourites coming into 2025, Ryan Frost (Fibretec Honda by Mlav Racing) had a solid start at Donington with a Race 1 podium, even if he’d have hoped for victory. Expect him to be in contention again at Silverstone, whilst polesitter last time out and fifth in the standings, Jack Dunabie (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) was another consistent feature inside the top five across both races at Donington Park. Peter Willis (WM Racing) is another rider to keep an eye on this weekend following his top six showing at Donington, with his experience in the class looking to make the difference at Silverstone. A star that will be keen to be in the fight again at Silverstone is Mason Foster (Mortimer Racing), after Race 2 yielded no points but Race 1 brought a top five.

Likewise to watch out for Julian Correa (Mortimer Racing), Clayton Edmunds (Clayton Edmunds Racing), George Bowes (GB|67 / Edwards Racing) and Daniel Goodman (Fibretec Honda by Mlav Racing), all of whom showed strongly in the opening round and aim to have their say again. Jack Burrows (Burows Engineering / RK Racing) was also inside the top ten in Race 2 last time out and is one of mang names with big potential this weekend. A classic venue set for breathtaking racing, don’t miss a lap from the second chapter in 2025!

