Super-supple, fashion-led leather: Oxford’s new Walton 2.0

The Walton 2.0 men’s jacket is a CE AA rated, 100% leather, classic riding jacket.
The goat leather provides a supple and lightweight feel, features CE level 1 shoulder and elbow protectors, and belt connection loops providing ultimate safety and excellent value.
The Walton 2.0 has been updated with Oxford’s new heritage trims, triple stitched main seams for extra strength and reflective piping on the rear.
RRP: £219.99
Colour: Black
Code: LM250101
Sizes: S-5XL
PROTECTION
- CE AA certified (EN17092-3:2020)
- Level 1 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (EN1621-1:2012)
- Back protector pocket
- Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans
CLIMATE CONTROL
- Cotton lining naturally wicks sweat from body
- Wind blocking plackets behind cuff and front zippers
- Cooling perforated leather inner collar
STORAGE
- x2 side pockets with zippers
- x1 chest pocket with zipper
- Internal stow pocket
ADJUSTABILITY & FIT
- Zippered cuff closure with gusset
- Snap button closure at the collar
- Waist tabs for a custom fit around the waist
- Comfortable mesh protector pockets that improve CE protector fit
