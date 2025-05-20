Super-supple, fashion-led leather: Oxford’s new Walton 2.0

The Walton 2.0 men’s jacket is a CE AA rated, 100% leather, classic riding jacket.

The goat leather provides a supple and lightweight feel, features CE level 1 shoulder and elbow protectors, and belt connection loops providing ultimate safety and excellent value.

The Walton 2.0 has been updated with Oxford’s new heritage trims, triple stitched main seams for extra strength and reflective piping on the rear.

RRP: £219.99

Colour: Black

Code: LM250101

Sizes: S-5XL

CE AA certified (EN17092-3:2020)

Level 1 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (EN1621-1:2012)

Back protector pocket

Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

CLIMATE CONTROL

Cotton lining naturally wicks sweat from body

Wind blocking plackets behind cuff and front zippers

Cooling perforated leather inner collar

STORAGE

x2 side pockets with zippers

x1 chest pocket with zipper

Internal stow pocket

ADJUSTABILITY & FIT

Zippered cuff closure with gusset

Snap button closure at the collar

Waist tabs for a custom fit around the waist

Comfortable mesh protector pockets that improve CE protector fit

