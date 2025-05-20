Advertisement
Super-supple, fashion-led leather: Oxford’s new Walton 2.0

The Walton 2.0 men’s jacket is a CE AA rated, 100% leather, classic riding jacket.
May 20, 2025

The goat leather provides a supple and lightweight feel, features CE level 1 shoulder and elbow protectors, and belt connection loops providing ultimate safety and excellent value.

The Walton 2.0 has been updated with Oxford’s new heritage trims, triple stitched main seams for extra strength and reflective piping on the rear.

RRP:         £219.99
Colour:    Black
Code:      LM250101
Sizes:       S-5XL

  • CE AA certified (EN17092-3:2020)
  • Level 1 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (EN1621-1:2012)
  • Back protector pocket
  • Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

CLIMATE CONTROL

  • Cotton lining naturally wicks sweat from body
  • Wind blocking plackets behind cuff and front zippers
  • Cooling perforated leather inner collar

STORAGE

  • x2 side pockets with zippers
  • x1 chest pocket with zipper
  • Internal stow pocket

ADJUSTABILITY & FIT

  • Zippered cuff closure with gusset
  • Snap button closure at the collar
  • Waist tabs for a custom fit around the waist
  • Comfortable mesh protector pockets that improve CE protector fit

Click here for more info on the Nomad Modular Lightweight Luggage

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated pages
Oxford Products Accessories
Oxford Products Apparel
Oxford Products Luggage

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

 

*When you purchase through some links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

byFrank Duggan
Published

