The new Detlev Louis DL-JM-14 Men’s Leather Jacket oozes classic coolness from motorcycling’s golden era.

Louis Moto exclusive brand Detlev Louis, a renowned name in motorcycle kit with over 80 years of heritage, proudly introduces the DL-JM-14 Men’s Leather Jacket. This is latest addition to Detlev Louis’ lineup of motorcycle jackets, trousers, luggage and accessories which seamlessly blends timeless design with contemporary safety and comfort features, catering to riders who value both style and protection.

The DL-JM-14 stands out with its classic cut, crafted from robust 1.3mm-1.4mm thick cowhide leather. This ensures long-lasting durability, while offering a comfortable regular fit that moulds to the rider over time. The jacket’s design is accentuated by quilted shoulders and a subtle used-look finish, evoking a vintage aesthetic that resonates with both fans of the traditional motorcyclist look, as well as those who want a modern retro guise.

Safety remains paramount in the DL-JM-14’s design, boasting AA CE certification. The jacket also comes equipped with Level 2 4SEVN protectors on the shoulders and elbows, and in addition, an optional Super Shield HTP-6/02+03 back protector can be fitted, allowing riders to further customise their preferred level of protection.

Beyond aesthetic and safety, the Detlev Louis DL-JM-14 jacket is also designed for rider comfort and practicality. It features width adjustment with press-studs at the hips, ensuring a snug fit. The jacket includes both short and long connecting zips, facilitating easy attachment to compatible trousers. Storage is ample, too, with three outside pockets, two inside pockets, and a dedicated document pocket. Reinforcements of 600D polyester on the shoulders and elbows add to its durability.

The Detlev Louis DL-JM-14 Men’s Leather Jacket is priced at £278.15*, now available in the UK in a range of sizes, and can be purchased through Louis Moto’s online store: www.louis-moto.co.uk.

For UK motorcyclists shopping online with Louis Moto and its exclusive brands, including Detlev Louis, VAT and refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK will be covered. This means riders can enjoy shopping online without any surprise costs along the way. Free delivery to Great Britain is also available on orders over £199.00.

*All prices correct as of the date of this post.