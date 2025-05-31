Todd sets fastest lap; then weather window slams shut.

The sun was shining; the web cams showed the mist was well above the road at the Bungalow and lifting. The Clerk of the Course took the opportunity to give the riders practice time that most of us feared would not be available. The strong breeze was a problem; blowing over some barriers at White Gates. It was warm and the track was perfectly dry. A small group of enthusiasts had gathered to watch the action unfold.

Dean Harrison was once again the first rider on track; he took the left hander at a rapid pace; on the perfect line. Close behind him Michael Dunlop gave a carbon copy performance. Dean lapped at 132.484mph; whilst Michael lapped at 130.762mph; which included slowing to go into the pits to change machines. Next was Hutchy on his Superstock; then Davo Johnson and James Hillier, both Superbike mounted. We then had most of the top runners streaming through; John McGuinness Superbike mounted as he rounded his least favoured corner on the course. Allan Venter was noted to be very quick and using all of the road. Mitch Rees continued his progress; he was bang on line and upped his personal best to 124.326mph.

Davey Todd chose to wait to start his opening lap, ensuring that he did not encounter traffic. He was setting sector best times on his Superstock; but eased off slightly on the mountain climb; then some more as the mist dropped down to affect the course for two miles either side of the Bungalow. Despite this he set the best lap speed in practice with 133.155mph; what could it have been?

The lowering mist meant that the helicopter could no longer operate on part of the mountain section. Rather than stop the riders with a red flag the Clerk of the Course let them continue at race pace as far as possible; then slowed them on the mountain section with use of yellow flags. This meant that lap speeds dropped on the second lap. He allowed the Sidecars to go at full speed until they reached Ramsey. Here, they were stopped between Parliament Square and May Hill; before being escorted over the mountain by the Travelling Marshalls. They achieved a lap to add to their tally; much better than losing the session in its entirety. This was the end of the action; the thickening cloud had begun to deposit its cargo.

The Clerk of the Course will now have to undertake another rescheduling; who would have his job?

Peter Hickman and Tom Weeden are stable and progressing well in hospital after their accidents yesterday. Young local rider Jorge Halliday slid out at Sarah’s Cottage this afternoon; thankfully without injury.