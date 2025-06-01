Wyman Leads Harley Factory Sweep In Mission King Of The Baggers

Wyman Takes Baggers, Jacobsen On Top In Supersport As Road America Weekend Begins On Saturday

Kyle Wyman led teammates Bradley Smith and James Rispoli to a popular podium sweep of the Mission King Of The Baggers race at Road America on Saturday, with the Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing team dominating on a racetrack located just an hour up the road from The Motor Company’s Milwaukee headquarters.

Wyman was fast from the very first practice session and he had pace that the others didn’t seem to have. Fast and confident, the winningest rider in Baggers’ history won his fourth race of the year and the 22nd of his career. The win also built on an already large lead in the championship as the New Yorker now leads the title chase by 48 points over his new-for-2025 teammate Smith, 120-72.

Smith finished second for the second time in his debut season in both the class and the MotoAmerica Championship. In what was his first visit to Road America, the Brit was strong in the race and even closed on Wyman to come up just .255 of a second behind Harley’s team leader after setting the fastest lap of the race on the very last go-around.

Smith, in turn, was 4.2 seconds ahead of Rispoli at the finish. Rispoli was chased to the flag by S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s Tyler O’Hara, RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson’s Hayden Gillim and defending series champion Troy Herfoss, who was a disappointed sixth. Advertisement

“We were talking going into this weekend like, I don’t know how we could possibly top last year because of that last-lap battle with Troy (Herfoss), and coming out and getting that win,” Wyman said. “That was the coolest moment. This is even cooler. For all of us to lock this out is an amazing feeling. I think the team has really earned this position that we’re in. We’ve all been working pretty hard. I think that something is just a little bit different this year. This is my fifth season with this program. Having the three of us and the energy that each of us brings to the table and how we’re all working together to put Harley-Davidson on top, we’ve made a big step when we didn’t really think that there was a step this big to be made. So, it’s a great feeling. I don’t even know how the points are, but they’ve got to be just blown apart at this point. I don’t know what to say. I’ve had a lot of close ones. I’ve missed out on it the last three seasons in a row. It feels like ages ago that we got that first one, that three-round championship we had. I feel like we’re in a really good position. But as Bradley (Smith) said, keep working and try to win some more races. But tomorrow is going to be hopefully a repeat. It could happen. We go to work tonight. Try to make the bike even better and see what we can do tomorrow.”

Motovation Supersport – Jacobsen Wins a Thriller

Five riders were in the lead group for the majority of Saturday’s Motovation Supersport race at Road America, with the five narrowing into three on the final lap. The man in the right spot at the right time was Rahal Ducati Moto w/XPEL’s PJ Jacobsen, with the New Yorker taking full advantage of others’ mistakes on the final lap to score his second win of the season and further extend his lead in the championship.

Jacobsen topped Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott by 1.3 seconds with the lead pack getting splintered on the final lap. Strack Racing’s Mathew Scholtz was in the battle for the lead on the last lap when he overshot the chicane while trying to pass Jacobsen. The South African lost second place in the process as he was passed by Scott, but he regained his composure to finish a close third – .070 of a second behind Scott.

A fine fourth went to Kayla Yaakov and her Rahal Ducati Moto w/XPEL Panigale V2. Yaakov ran at the back of the five-rider lead pack and inherited fourth on the final lap when Celtic/Economy Lube+Tire/Warhorse HSBK Ducati’s Cameron Petersen and Scott came together with Petersen forced to take to the escape road on the outside of turn five. Petersen would rejoin to finish fifth after leading the most laps in the race.

Some 10 seconds behind Petersen came a heated battle for sixth with the spot going to BPR Racing’s Teagg Hobbs over Altus Motorsports teammates Jake Lewis and Torin Collins. ADR Racing’s David Anthony and BPR Racing’s Josh Hayes rounded out the top 10.

The race featured plenty of action, and it started on the very first lap when front-row starter Blake Davis and his Strack Racing Yamaha and Scott made contact on the exit of turn five with Davis crashing. Davis would remount to finish 18th.

“It was a pretty crazy race,” Jacobsen said. “It was probably good for the fans to watch. Towards the end there, when me and Mathew (Scholtz) were going into turn five, I was underneath him there and stuff. I kind of knew that Tyler (Scott) and Cam (Petersen) maybe had a little bit of an advantage on us. So, I guess at that point when you go to the last lap and you’re in championship mode and you’re battling with one guy in the championship, you just think about him. So, you’re like, I’ve got to beat him. So then when all that stuff happened, it kind of freed up things. Then I got in a pretty lucky position, to be honest. I just tried to put my head down and go. But I didn’t know how close he (Scholtz) was behind me. I knew someone or him would make a move into the chicane. He went for it. Unfortunately, he just didn’t make the chicane. I think I just got lucky today and was in the right position at the right time to be sitting where I’m at now. But everybody was riding great. It was a good race. I think we have some things to work on for tomorrow because I was struggling in some spots, and I just need to go back and look at some things to try to improve for tomorrow’s race. It will probably be a faster pace and a good race again.”

Jacobsen now leads Scholtz by 17 points, 110-93.

Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul – Drane’s First

Yamaha BLU CRU Estenson Racing’s Sam Drane won his first-career MotoAmerica race with victory on Saturday in the Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul after winning a drafting battle to the finish line.

The race turned into a three-way battle for victory with Drane joined by fellow Australian Bodie Paige and championship points leader Alessandro Di Mario, with just .040 of a second covering the top three.

Early on, it looked as though this was going to be a two-way fight between Warhorse Ducati/American Racing’s Di Mario and CTR/D&D Cycles’ Paige as those two gapped the field.

Meanwhile, three riders crashed together in Canada corner with Royalty Racing’s Carson King, Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Hank Vossberg and Envy Powered by Warhorse’s Derek Sanchez going down. All three were fortunate to escape injury.

Drane went about catching the two ahead of him and he did so, setting the fastest lap of the race and getting to the lead. From there the three swapped the top spot with no one able to gap the other two. It would come down to the final lap and the three could have been covered with a napkin as they crossed the line side by side.

“Me and Bodie (Paige) and Alessandro (Di Mario) were battling all race,” Drane said. “I got a bad start, got put back, and had to fight my way to the front but I ended up getting it done. It was a good race.”

Stock 1000 – Lee Gets It Done

OrangeCat Racing’s Andrew Lee was able to break clear in the early going of the first of two Stock 1000 races at Road America, never made mistakes, and pulled himself clear of the threesome battling for second to take his second victory of the Stock 1000 Championship.

With Andrew clearing off at the front to win by 1.94 seconds, the battle for second went to the finish with Real Steel Honda’s JD Beach taking second from Lee’s teammate Jayson Uribe, with Uribe setting a new lap record with two laps to go. Uribe was second at the time, taking advantage of Beach running wide in turn five, but then Uribe did the same thing on the last lap and Beach pounced. He was just .496 of a second clear of Uribe at the finish, with Uribe .410 of a second ahead of Jones Honda’s Ashton Yates.

BPR Racing Yamaha’s Bryce Kornbau was fourth, some 13 seconds behind the battle for second and well clear of RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki of Rocco Landers.

Edge Racing’s Jason Waters was right on Landers’ rear wheel at the finish line with 3D Motorsports’ Gabriel Da Silva a few seconds behind. Top Pro Motorsports teammates Alex Arango and Christopher Durbin were 10th and 11th, respectively.

Lee, who came into Road America tied atop the championship point standings with Uribe, pulled away a few points and now leads the title chase by nine points, 70-61, over his teammate.

“I qualified on pole, with a lap record, so I was pretty stoked on that,” Lee said. “We didn’t really change that much for the race and kinda kept it in our own realm. I got out to an early lead, and I knew I had company the whole time. I couldn’t see my pit board, so I just kept my head down and kept trying to pick away at laps. I’m happy to come away with a win today. Obviously, I think the boys will be a challenge tomorrow for sure. Everybody’s riding well, but, yeah, I’m pretty stoked and the OrangeCat team is working its asses off, so I look forward to Sunday.”

Royal Enfield Build.Train.Race. – Knebel’s Second

Kira Knebel kept her perfect win record intact today with her second Royal Enfield Build.Train.Race victory of the season coming in a red-flag-shortened race at Road America. Knebel led all five laps, besting Shae MacGregor by 2.750 seconds.

Miranda Cain rounded out the top three, 3.5 seconds behind, to earn her first podium of the season.

Casey Creer and Kate West rounded out the top five.

Knebel now leads MacGregor by 10 points, 50-40, with Cain third, 11 points behind MacGregor.



