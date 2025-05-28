Advertisement
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Buy M.C.M. News Now
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Yamaha Motor Europe Renews Partnership With Riders For Health Yamaha Motor Europe Renews Partnership With Riders For Health

Yamaha Motor Europe renews partnership with Riders for Health

Yamaha Motor Europe (YME) has extended its partnership with the humanitarian organisation Riders for Health for another three years.Yamaha Motor Europe (YME) has extended its partnership with the humanitarian organisation Riders for Health for another three years.
May 28, 2025

Yamaha Motor Europe Renews Partnership With Riders For HealthYamaha Motor Europe (YME) has extended its partnership with the humanitarian organisation Riders for Health for another three years.

Riders for Health is an international NGO and social enterprise that provides reliable transport for healthcare delivery across the Sub-Saharan Africa.

For over 30 years, Riders for Health has been transforming healthcare delivery in rural Africa, by providing reliable transportation for health professionals. Operating in The Gambia, Lesotho, Malawi, and Nigeria, the organisation equips community health workers with durable motorcycles, enabling them to navigate challenging terrain and reach remote communities. This initiative ensures that essential healthcare services, such as immunisations, disease treatment, and maternal care, are accessible to those who need them most.

Yamaha AG motorcycles play a vital role in delivering essential items like bed nets to prevent malaria and supporting immunisation clinics across Africa. Every year since this collaboration started in 2022, Yamaha has supported raising funds to purchase additional AG units for Riders for Health’s The Gambia program. Up to 2024, Yamaha donated another 48 new AG100 units from its own resources to support The Gambia project. Additionally, to raise awareness for the organisation, Yamaha has made Riders for Health the title partner of the Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team, to promote its cause. Through this partnership, Yamaha also provides memorabilia to Two Wheels for Life, the UK-based fundraising arm of Riders for Health, which are used in prize draws to raise funds for the organisation. So far, more than 62,000 € were raised through these fundraising activities.

The agreement aims to further continue and enhance Yamaha’s support for Riders for Health to keep doing their vital work:

  • By assisting with the replacement and maintenance of their fleet of Yamaha AG motorcycles, also in other regions in which Riders for Health is operating;
  • By collaborating closely with Two Wheels for Life to raise funds;
  • By raising awareness for the project, promoting both internal and external communication campaigns in benefit of Riders for Health;
  • By continuing to donate AG units from own resources.

Olivier Prévost, President and CEO of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.
“It is with enthusiasm and a great dedication that we renew this partnership with Riders for Health, an organisation that has such a positive and transformative impact in African communities. We are honoured to continue this journey together. At Yamaha, corporate citizenship and community impact are at the heart of our company, and we believe in using our resources to help create lasting positive change. Together with Riders for Health we will continue driving meaningful change and building a more equitable future that uplifts the most underserved communities.”

Kayode Ajayi, CEO of Riders for Health
“We are honoured to continue our partnership with Yamaha, whose dedication to creating a positive impact on the community aligns so closely with our cause. Their commitment will not only help expand our reach but also amplify the impact we can make together.”

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News
Amazon.co.uk
Modern Classic Motorcycle News
BUY NOW
Insta360 X4 Motorcycle Bundle - 8K Waterproof 360 Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Invisible Selfie Stick, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, AI Editing, Stabilization, No microSD Card
Amazon.co.uk
£519.00
PRIME
Insta360 X4 Motorcycle Bundle - 8K Waterproof 360 Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Invisible Selfie Stick, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, AI...
BUY NOW
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Motorcycling/Mountain Cycling Combo, Action Camera 4K for Riders, 1/1.3" Sensor, 155º FOV, 4hrs Battery, Sports Data Recording, Chest Strap Mount for First-Person View
Amazon.co.uk
£385.62 £388.00
PRIME
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Motorcycling/Mountain Cycling Combo, Action Camera 4K for Riders, 1/1.3" Sensor, 155º FOV, 4hrs Battery, Sports Data Recording, Chest...
BUY NOW
Quad Lock Motorcycle Handlebar Mount PRO for for iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and Universal Adapters
Amazon.co.uk
£59.99
PRIME
Quad Lock Motorcycle Handlebar Mount PRO for for iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and Universal Adapters
BUY NOW
Oxford Beast Lock Padlock. Motorcycle Diamond Sold Secure. LK120, Black
Amazon.co.uk
£156.14
Oxford Beast Lock Padlock. Motorcycle Diamond Sold Secure. LK120, Black
BUY NOW
-6%
Oxford Beast 22mm chain x 2.0mtr. High Security Heavy Duty Motorbike Chain. Sold Secure Diamond. LK127
Amazon.co.uk
£229.99 £244.99
PRIME
Oxford Beast 22mm chain x 2.0mtr. High Security Heavy Duty Motorbike Chain. Sold Secure Diamond. LK127
BUY NOW
Amazon price updated: May 27, 2025 6:07 am

byFrank Duggan
Published
Modern Classic Motorcycle News
Amazon.co.uk
Modern Classic Motorcycle News
BUY NOW
Insta360 X4 Motorcycle Bundle - 8K Waterproof 360 Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Invisible Selfie Stick, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, AI Editing, Stabilization, No microSD Card
Amazon.co.uk
£519.00
PRIME
Insta360 X4 Motorcycle Bundle - 8K Waterproof 360 Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Invisible Selfie Stick, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, AI...
BUY NOW
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Motorcycling/Mountain Cycling Combo, Action Camera 4K for Riders, 1/1.3" Sensor, 155º FOV, 4hrs Battery, Sports Data Recording, Chest Strap Mount for First-Person View
Amazon.co.uk
£385.62 £388.00
PRIME
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Motorcycling/Mountain Cycling Combo, Action Camera 4K for Riders, 1/1.3" Sensor, 155º FOV, 4hrs Battery, Sports Data Recording, Chest...
BUY NOW
Quad Lock Motorcycle Handlebar Mount PRO for for iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and Universal Adapters
Amazon.co.uk
£59.99
PRIME
Quad Lock Motorcycle Handlebar Mount PRO for for iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and Universal Adapters
BUY NOW
Oxford Beast Lock Padlock. Motorcycle Diamond Sold Secure. LK120, Black
Amazon.co.uk
£156.14
Oxford Beast Lock Padlock. Motorcycle Diamond Sold Secure. LK120, Black
BUY NOW
-6%
Oxford Beast 22mm chain x 2.0mtr. High Security Heavy Duty Motorbike Chain. Sold Secure Diamond. LK127
Amazon.co.uk
£229.99 £244.99
PRIME
Oxford Beast 22mm chain x 2.0mtr. High Security Heavy Duty Motorbike Chain. Sold Secure Diamond. LK127
BUY NOW
Amazon price updated: May 27, 2025 6:07 am

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling Collection 01
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 23rd February 2025
Advertisement

Read more