Yamaha Motor Europe renews partnership with Riders for Health

Yamaha Motor Europe (YME) has extended its partnership with the humanitarian organisation Riders for Health for another three years.

Riders for Health is an international NGO and social enterprise that provides reliable transport for healthcare delivery across the Sub-Saharan Africa.

For over 30 years, Riders for Health has been transforming healthcare delivery in rural Africa, by providing reliable transportation for health professionals. Operating in The Gambia, Lesotho, Malawi, and Nigeria, the organisation equips community health workers with durable motorcycles, enabling them to navigate challenging terrain and reach remote communities. This initiative ensures that essential healthcare services, such as immunisations, disease treatment, and maternal care, are accessible to those who need them most.

Yamaha AG motorcycles play a vital role in delivering essential items like bed nets to prevent malaria and supporting immunisation clinics across Africa. Every year since this collaboration started in 2022, Yamaha has supported raising funds to purchase additional AG units for Riders for Health’s The Gambia program. Up to 2024, Yamaha donated another 48 new AG100 units from its own resources to support The Gambia project. Additionally, to raise awareness for the organisation, Yamaha has made Riders for Health the title partner of the Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team, to promote its cause. Through this partnership, Yamaha also provides memorabilia to Two Wheels for Life, the UK-based fundraising arm of Riders for Health, which are used in prize draws to raise funds for the organisation. So far, more than 62,000 € were raised through these fundraising activities.

The agreement aims to further continue and enhance Yamaha’s support for Riders for Health to keep doing their vital work:

By assisting with the replacement and maintenance of their fleet of Yamaha AG motorcycles, also in other regions in which Riders for Health is operating;

By collaborating closely with Two Wheels for Life to raise funds;

By raising awareness for the project, promoting both internal and external communication campaigns in benefit of Riders for Health;

By continuing to donate AG units from own resources.

Olivier Prévost, President and CEO of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.

“It is with enthusiasm and a great dedication that we renew this partnership with Riders for Health, an organisation that has such a positive and transformative impact in African communities. We are honoured to continue this journey together. At Yamaha, corporate citizenship and community impact are at the heart of our company, and we believe in using our resources to help create lasting positive change. Together with Riders for Health we will continue driving meaningful change and building a more equitable future that uplifts the most underserved communities.”

Kayode Ajayi, CEO of Riders for Health

“We are honoured to continue our partnership with Yamaha, whose dedication to creating a positive impact on the community aligns so closely with our cause. Their commitment will not only help expand our reach but also amplify the impact we can make together.”