BikeTrac and Zero UK announce collaboration to bring better security to riders

BikeTrac has announced its collaboration with Zero Motorcycles UK, after the American manufacturer of high-performance electric motorcycles endorsed the tracking device for use and fitment on its range for the UK market.
May 27, 2025

BikeTrac has announced its collaboration with Zero Motorcycles UK, after the American manufacturer of high-performance electric motorcycles endorsed the tracking device for use and fitment on its range for the UK market.

Successfully proven in the motorcycle market since 2009, as the first dedicated tracking device, BikeTrac has been responsible for recovering more than £16m worth of machines since inception, gaining endorsement from many manufacturers in this time, while playing a part in many high-profile convictions of bike thieves too.

Dale Robinson, UK Country Manager at Zero Motorcycles, commented, “It’s vital that bikers today remain on top of the most reliable security measures available. The modern biking world requires a modern solution, and BikeTrac does just that. With bike theft increasing across almost all of the UK, keeping your bike safe is a key priority, but so is remaining in control too. Riders can control BikeTrac directly from their app or desktop, meaning that Zero riders can enjoy their electric motorcycle with even more peace of mind.”

With Thatcham approved levels of security, BikeTrac protects via GPS, GPRS and RF technology, giving owners complete peace of mind, thanks to a 24/7 Secure Operating Centre, with text, email and call notifications for any unlawful movement.

BikeTrac’s Bill Taylor added, “We’re extremely pleased to announce our collaboration with Zero Motorcycles and delighted to see another manufacturer taking security so seriously. As well as offering market-leading protection, we’ve worked hard to make BikeTrac a truly useful tool too, enabling owners to remotely monitor location, battery voltage and alerts via our App and on desktop. With Zero Motorcycles, we’re pleased to offer a discreet security solution that thanks to our continued strive to make our units as small and as discreet as possible, means every unit can be fitted in a unique location, unlike other preinstalled manufacturer solutions”.

BikeTrac’s onboard technology is backed up by a Secure Operating Centre (SOC), who monitor movements 24/7, seven days a week, liaising with owners and police should a theft occur. And on top of this, can deploy Securitas agents to secure a stolen machine in tricky recoveries too.

Zero Motorcycle customers should ask their authorised dealer for more information. For more information on BikeTrac visit www.biketrac.co.uk

Frank Duggan
Published
