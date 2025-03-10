Cardo and Schuberth partner to launch SC EDGE Communication System for 2025

The global leader in communication for motorcyclists, Cardo Systems is thrilled to announce the launch of the SC EDGE in collaboration with Schuberth, the renowned German helmet manufacturer.

The state-of-the-art device, launched officially at EICMA, has been engineered to integrate seamlessly with selected Schuberth helmets, marks the latest evolution in Cardo’s commitment to enhance rider connectivity.

Built upon the highly successful PACKTALK EDGE platform, the SC EDGE brings a wide range of innovative features to the Schuberth lineup. Designed to plug-and- play, the SC EDGE has been tailored to work effortlessly with the C5 Carbon, E2 Carbon, C5, S3 and the all-new J2 helmets from Schuberth, empowering riders with more communication choices.

This collaboration is a reinvigorated chapter in a partnership that began in 2009 with the launch of the world’s first integrated helmet communication – the SRC system on the Schuberth C3 helmet. Now with the SC EDGE, Cardo and Schuberth are pushing the boundaries of rider connectivity and ease of use. Advertisement

Highlights include:

Plug-and-play connectivity – created for a seamless integration, with pre- fitted speakers and antenna, the SC EDGE provides effortless installation and ease of use. The SC EDGE is ECE-R 22.06 SA homologated for C5 Carbon, E2 Carbon, C5, E2, S3 and J2 helmets.

– created for a seamless integration, with pre- fitted speakers and antenna, the SC EDGE provides effortless installation and ease of use. The SC EDGE is ECE-R 22.06 SA homologated for C5 Carbon, E2 Carbon, C5, E2, S3 and J2 helmets. IPX5 waterproof rating – built to withstand the inevitable weather conditions.

– built to withstand the inevitable weather conditions. Top-of-the-range technology – complete with Cardo’s reliable 2nd generation Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, Natural Voice Operation and a range of up to 1.6km.

– complete with Cardo’s reliable 2nd generation Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, Natural Voice Operation and a range of up to 1.6km. Future-proof – riders can always access the latest features and enhancements from Cardo with over-the-air software updates without wires.

Shachar Harari, Vice President, Business Development at Cardo Systems, comments: “Our collaboration with Schuberth has always been centred on providing the best communication technology for motorcyclists. By combining Cardo’s innovative communication technology with Schuberth’s premium helmets, we’re looking forward to delivering an integrated experience for riders across the globe.”

Matteo Schieppati Head of Business Unit Motorcycle at SCHUBERTH GMBH , comments: “We are happy to restart our cooperation with Cardo adding the brand new SC Edge to our communication system range. The new SC Edge features the latest technologies available on Cardo’s communication systems combined with a plug-and-play integration on our helmets which offers to our customers an authentic premium experience.”

Available from Schuberth authorized dealers and online, the SC EDGE is set to launch in Spring 2025 with pricing yet to be announced.

