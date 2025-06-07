Dominance; Harrison; Crowes and Dunlop complete TT class doubles.

After the mandatory delays for the track to dry and cars be recovered from unscheduled off track excursions the afternoon began with the 3 laps Opul Superstock Race 2 over 3 laps. There were damp patches in the usual places; but in the main the track was dry; wind fairly gentle.

There was major drama almost immediately; eager not to drop time on the run out to the old commentary point at Glen Helen, Michael Dunlop overshot going into Braddan Bridge; this cost him an estimated 17s. With this rare error went any realistic chance of victory. The leader at Glen Helen was first race winner Dean Harrison; his lead was 2.8s from Davey Todd. Ian Hutchinson was third, 2,84s down on Todd. James Hillier, Conor Cummins and Nathan Harrison held 4th to 6th. Dunlop was 20th and 17.2s down o the race leader.

At Ballaugh, Todd had cut the lead to 1.13s; with Hutchinson 3rd, 9.63s down on Todd. Conor Cummins had displaced Hillier from 4th. At White Gates, Harrison led on the road; he was rapid and using all of the track. John McGuinness and Davo Johnson next through; then Hillier; neat and fast as always. Todd was next; just ahead of Dunlop; he used a tighter line than Harrison; and as he crossed the timing beam, led the race by 0.025s. Hillier was 3rd, Nathan Harrison 4, Cummins 5th and Dom Herbertson 6th. Hutchinson was soon to retire his ailing machine at the Hairpin. At this stage Michael Dunlop was up to 9th.

Harrison was fastest to the Bungalow and held an advantage over Todd of 1.13s. Hillier was 3rd; Cummins 4th, Nathan Harrison 5th and Dunlop was up to 6th. After a lap at 133.464mph Harrison came for the mandatory pit stop with a lead of 0.584s from Todd (133.387mph). Cummins (130.387mph) held 3rd. Hillier, Dunlop and Nathan Harrison all lapped at over 130mph. Advertisement

The pit stops were to prove pivotal; Todd’s machine would not fire up immediately; the reluctant machine did so; but not until 11.6s had been lost. Cummins had a slow stop; dropping between 3 and 5s to all of his closest rivals. Harrison had a buffer of 13.36s as he went through Glen Helen; Dunlop was 16.22s down on Todd and pulling away from Hillier. Harrison was fastest into Ramsey; he led there by 17.5s. Behind him Nathan Harrison held 5th and the local bragging rights,

Starting the last lap Harrison led by 20.03s from Todd; Dunlop was 25.29s behind Todd. Hillier, Cummins and Nathan Harrison completed the fluid 4th to 6th positions. Todd was marginally quicker to Ramsey; the top 6 was unchanged; but Nathan Harrison was being overhauled by Josh Brookes. Harrison was still trying; he was out to the kerb on the exit to White Gates. Erno Kostamo was another to use every inch of the track. Harrison matched Todd on the mountain climb; his lead over 18.5s with 7 miles of racing left. Behind them Brookes had passed Nathan Harrison.

Harrison eased his pace on the descent into Douglas; his final lap at 132.580mph gave a winning margin of 16.03s from Todd (133.099mph). Dunlop’s final lap was at 132.126s mph; he finished 16.78s down on Todd. The ever consistent James Hillier took 4th, Cummins was 5th; and Brookes 6th; all lapped at over 131mph on the final lap. Nathan Harrison finished 7th; John McGuinness 8th; both over 130mph on the final lap. Newcomer Mitch Rees had great ride; he finished 19th and set a best lap of 126.440mph.

For Dean Harrison it was a London bus moment; wait for ages, then two wins arrive together. Ho dominated the class; a theme to be repeated for the day.

Joathan Goetschy received chest injuries in a crash at Glen Helen; we wish him a full recovery.

Opul Superstock Race 2

Dean Harrison Honda 132.080mph Davey Todd 8TEN BMW 131.406mph Michael Dunlop MD BMW 130.030mph James Hillier Muc-Off Honda 129.618mph Conor Cummins Burrows BMW 129.310mph Josh Brookes Jackson Honda 129.060mph.

The second Sidecar Race was next on the agenda. The Crowe brothers were red hot favourites, and they did not disappoint. As in Race they were gaining 1s per mile over Ben Birchall / Patrick Rosney. The lead was 9.52s at Glen Helen; Lee Crawford / Scott Hardie were 2.085s down on Birchall / Rosney; they had Lewis Blackstock / Oscar Lawrence 0.38s behind them. Todd Ellis / Emmanuelle Clement held 5th and as in Race 1, they were closing the start on newcomers Kieran Clarke / Andrew Johnson; who held 6th.

The Crowe brothers were away and clear at White Gates; they used a slightly wider approach than other leading crews were rapid and used less of the track upon exit. There were more spectators for this race than for the Superstock; this because of the number of crews who lift the sidecar wheel over the low pavement on the inside of the corner. The lead was now 22.9s (at the 24 miles marker); with Blackstock / Lawrence third 7.35s down on Birchall / Rosney and only 0.207s ahead of Crawford / Hardie.

31 miles into the race; the lead was 30.924s at the Bungalow. The best standing start lap of all time; 119.950mph gave the brothers a lead of 37.265s over Birchall / Rosney starting the second lap. Crawford / Hardie held the final podium place, they were 2.66s ahead of Blackstock / Lawrence. Ellis / Clement; Clarke / Johnson completed the leader board.

The relentless pace continued on lap 2; the lead up to 43.49s at Glen Helen. Shortly after passing through Glen Helen; Blackstock / Lawrence retired from the race at Lambfell. This promoted newcomer George Holden and the experienced Mark Wilkes onto the leader board. At White Gates; the Crowe brothers were neat and fast; with a lead of 54.1s safely tucked away. We again had good action with Crawford / Hardie lifting the sidecar wheel the highest of all. We also had a repeat of Race 1, with Ellis / Clement and Clarke / Johnson having an on track duel.

The brothers eased their pace slightly over the mountain; a lap at 120.168mph gave them a margin of victory of 68.903s; competing a dominant double. Birchall / Rosney completed their lap at 116.896mph; Crawford / Hardie (115.372mph) took the final podium place; 23.017s behind Birchall / Rosney. Ellis / Clement, newcomers last year, put up another fine to finish 10.838s ahead of best newcomers Clarke / Johnson. Newcomer drivers George Holden and Stephen Kershaw impressed; finishing 6th and 7th respectively.

3Wheeling.Media Sidecar Race 2

Ryan Crowe / Callum Crowe Opul / Kelproperties Honda 120.059mph Ben Birchall / Patrick Rosney Hager / Wyckham Honda 116.511mph Lee Crawford / Scott Hardie Team ARC Kawasaki 115.372mph Todd Ellis / Emmanuelle Clement Brookland Yamaha 114.554mph Kieran Clarke / Andrew Johnson Eddy’s Moto Yamaha 114.003mph George Holden / Mark Wilkes Barnes Yamaha 111.922mph

The early evening saw cloud starting to build and the temperature falling as the Supertwin Race 2 began. Paul Jordan had the number 1 plate; the bird scarer and hare for the others. Michael Dunlop had won race 1 and was the cast iron favourite to win Race 2; if he finishes on the Paton; he wins on it. Jordan led on the road at Glen Helen; but on corrected time Dunlop led by 3.015s from Davey Todd on his Milenco Padgetts’ Paton. Adam McLean had his Yamaha R7 in 3rd, 1.22s down on Todd. Rob Hodson, Dom Herbertson and Mike Browne completed the top 6; but margins were tiny. There was disappointment for Mikey Evans and the local enthusiasts; he had to park the machine at Glen Helen.

At Ballaugh, the lead for Dunlop was 5.5s; Hodson was up to 3rd, 0.54s behind Todd. Herbertson, Browne and McLean held 4th to 6th. At Ramsey, Jordan was still the leader on the road; he was neat and fast through Parliament Square. Next through was the always stylish Michael Rutter. Dunlop was next; he was rapid and had no moment on the exit; unlike in Race 1. Adam McLean was next; he gave the crowd something to talk about; wrestling the Yamaha rodeo style across the square. Mike Browne gave another talking point; he backed his Kawasaki into the square; causing a few sharp intakes of breath in the crowd. The outcome was that Dunlop led by 9s; whilst Hodson had closed on Todd, to be only 0.215s behind him. Browne, Herbertson and McLean were 4th to 6th.

A lap of 121.664mph gave Dunlop a lead of 12.09s from Todd (120.361mph). Hodson, Browne and Herbertson all lapped at over 119.5mph. Dunlop had a slow pitstop; he lost time to all of the leading 8; more importantly; over 5s to Todd. Dunlop gained back 2.5s over the 9 miles to Glen Helen. At approximately half-distance Dunlop led by 12.154s from Todd. Hodson was 8.28s down on Todd and having another superb ride. Jordan continued to lead on the road at Ramsey; but Dunlop was close behind. The action was good again for the crowd; McLean was less spectacular than on lap 1; Browne was not. There were a couple of near misses during overtaking manoeuvres; but all ended well. Starting the mountain climb Dunlop led by 14.67s. Unfortunately, Hodson was destined not to complete the climb; his machine expired at the Gooseneck.

Starting the final lap Dunlop led by 14.552s on time and also led on the road; Jordan trying to follow in this wheel tracks. Dunlop was on lap record pace; he led by 18.92s at Ballaugh and as he went through Ramsey his lead was 24.77s. Jordan was staying with Dunlop and actually set a sector record on the 7 miles into Ramsey from Ballaugh; pulling himself up to 4th. We again had great action; McLean and Browne again to the fore. Herbertson held 3rd; Browne 5th and Baz Furber 6th as the final mountain climb began. Dunlop’s lead was 26.175s at the Bungalow; Jordan remained in the slipstream and was 0.15s quicker on the climb.

A new lap record of 123.056mph gave Dunlop victory and confirmed his domination of the class. Todd (121.708mph) brought his Paton home 26.775s behind Dunlop; a fine ride on a machine that he is riding for the first time this year. Dom Herbertson took a much deserved podium; his pre-event problems have been well documented. He lapped at 121.370mph; just holding at bay the hard charging Jordan who lapped at 121.899mph. Browne, McLean and Furber all lapped at over 120mph on the final lap. Best of the local riders was Joe Yeardsley; his 8th place and final lap of 119.061mph showed how well he is developing.

On the final lap of the race Michael Rutter had an accident close to the 31st Milestone. He was conscious at the scene and taken to hospital by helicopter. He is being assessed at Nobles. I have a huge respect for Michael and hope that his injuries are not serious and that he will make a full recovery.

Entire Cover Insurance Supertwin Race 2