Ducati Scrambler amazes with two concepts at the Bike Shed MotoShow in London

Ducati Scrambler presents itself at the 2024 London Bike Shed MotoShow with two bold and innovative concepts.

Two proposals from the Centro Stile Ducati, created on the technical base of the second-generation Ducati Scrambler, which demonstrate how fundamental the world of customization, characterized by creativity and free expression, is for the post-heritage Ducati world.

CR24I

The CR24I concept is a motorcycle in the purest Café Racer style, a natural evolution of the 2017 Scrambler of the same name. Its line is inspired by the bikes that made the legend of British venues in the 60s, where enthusiasts challenged each other to complete a lap of the block in the time of a record played on the jukebox.

The project, which was created entirely within the Centro Stile Ducati, underlines the versatility of the Ducati Scrambler mechanical base, which in this interpretation is characterized by the 17″ front rim with road tyres and by the sporting clip-on handlebars with bar-end mirrors. The tank-mounted fairing, narrow and wrap-around, recalls icons of Ducati history such as the Pantah and the 750 SS, reinterpreted to obtain that contemporary and post-heritage look that has always been an asset of the Ducati Scrambler brand.

The saddle turns into a single seater thanks to the detachable cover of the section reserved for the passenger which recalls the classic ‘panettone’ saddles of 70s sports bikes. The colouring completes a concept that strikes a chord with enthusiasts most linked to the iconography of the British rockers of the 1960s.

RR24I

The RR24I refers to the aesthetic canons of post-apocalyptic sagas of cinema and TV series. Minimalist and functional in every detail, this Ducati Scrambler contrasts with the clean and harmonious lines of the CR24I concept. The RR24I immediately brings the enthusiast back to the original size of the motorcycle: two wheels, a tank, an engine and handlebars. Nothing superfluous compared to the purest emotions of riding, to fully experience that sense of freedom that has always been fundamental in the Ducati Scrambler concept.

All the aluminium parts are highlighted, the technical and functional details are left exposed to give authenticity to a concept that focuses entirely on materials that are distinctive to the eye and touch. The tank is stripped of its covers, replaced by a frame to attach a tank bag for the essentials, be it a change of clothes or tools to stop at nothing. The part of the seat reserved for the passenger is removable to create a luggage rack, another detail that underlines the adventurous and essential spirit of the concept.

At the rear, the case on the left side recalls the upcycling operations of empty jerry cans, and the high-passage Termignoni exhaust accentuates the tracker look of this concept, completed by Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres on 18″ and 17″ rims respectively at the front and the rear which, combined with the high and short front mudguard, promise to be able to tackle any terrain.

London Bike Shed MotoShow

Both concepts will be on display to the public throughout the opening of the London Bike Shed MotoShow, which takes place from 24 to 26 May. Established in 2013 as a celebration of special culture, within a decade the Bike Shed MotoShow has become one of the most important events on the international scene.

The 2023 edition was one of the most successful events dedicated to custom, with over 17,000 visitors and more than 300 unique examples from all over the world.

Ducati Scrambler is more accessible than ever

The Ducati Scrambler models within the Ducati range are the perfect choice for those who want to express their personality through a motorcycle with a unique and recognizable design, dynamic and fun, accessible and safe for everyday use. A motorcycle designed for those seeking freedom and wanting to share their style and way of being with others. The “Ducati Scrambler Accelerate” financial formula is active in the UK on the Ducati Scrambler Icon, Nightshift and Full Throttle, which allows you to purchase the motorbike by making a down payment of approximately 50% of the total and deciding after two years whether to keep the motorbike or choose a new Ducati. You can book a test ride through the official website.

The Desmodue engine, modernized in its contents, is equipped with a new clutch that is smoother in operation and more compact, offering more space for the rider’s foot. The new Ducati Scrambler has also been updated in its technical contents, allowing for a total weight reduction of 4 kg, for a bike that is more manageable and easier to ride.

The new Ducati Scrambler is even more fun and safer thanks to the introduction of Ride by Wire throttle management. This solution makes the engine response prompt and progressive at every speed and throttle opening angle, and allows for the adoption of Ducati Traction Control, which changes the personality of the bike through two Riding Modes. The standard equipment is completed by ABS cornering, essential for making riding even safer.

To always stay connected with the “Land of Joy” Ducati Scrambler it is possible to browse the dedicated website, which has recently been updated both graphically and in terms of functionality with the aim of making the family take a “step forward” also from the point of view of the digital ecosystem.

