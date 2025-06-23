MotoGP: The approval was the final pending condition to the deal, confirming a new chapter for the most exciting sport on Earth

Liberty Media Corporation has received unconditional approval today from the European Commission to complete its acquisition of MotoGP™ rights holder Dorna Sports. The deal is now expected to close no later than July 3, 2025, opening the door to a new era for the sport.

MotoGP is already evolving to unlock the full potential of the most exciting sport on Earth, enjoying record crowds, new venues, and growing audiences. Liberty Media will now leverage its expertise to further increase MotoGP’s fanbase and grow the sport globally and commercially.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna since 1998, will continue to run MotoGP along with his management team.

"Today's approval from the European Commission marks the final condition to closing Liberty's acquisition of MotoGP. We are thrilled to officially commence Liberty's partnership with Carmelo and his excellent management team," said Derek Chang, Liberty Media President and CEO. "MotoGP is a highly attractive premium sports asset with incredible racing, a passionate fanbase and a strong cash flow profile.

We believe the sport and brand have significant growth potential, which we will look to realize through deepening the connection with the core fan base and expanding to a wider global audience.”

“We are very happy that the European Commission has approved the transaction. This is an important milestone confirming the even brighter future that lies ahead for MotoGP,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports. “MotoGP is one of the most thrilling sports on Earth, and we look forward to accelerating the sport’s growth and expanding its reach to even more fans around the world. Liberty is the best possible partner for our sport and the entire MotoGP community, and we are excited to create even greater value for our fans, commercial partners and everyone competing.”

Liberty Media will acquire 84% of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports with MotoGP management retaining 16% of the business.

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in media, sports and entertainment businesses, including its subsidiaries Formula 1 and Quint, its interest in Live Nation, and other minority investments.

