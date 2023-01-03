GIVI’s 4 must-haves for the start of 2023

The Italian motorbike and motorcycling equipment brand offers products that meet the needs of all two-wheel enthusiasts.

Through constant technological innovation, GIVI’s main goal is to offer top quality products that guarantee safety, comfort and functionality for all bikers, regardless of their style and preferences. It therefore has an extensive catalogue, ranging from top cases and panniers to helmets, backpacks, mobile phone holders and emergency kits.

The start of a new year is here, full of opportunities, plans, trips and, of course, countless motorbike journeys. With the aim that all users of the market are prepared for 2023, GIVI, the transalpine firm of motorbike and motorcyclist equipment, offers a selection of 4 essentials within its extensive catalogue which are ideal for all tastes and styles. These range from choices based in adventure riding to those more in tune with racing, touring and even café racers and the classics.

XL04, XL05 and XL06 BAGS

One of GIVI’s most innovative ranges is the X-LINE, made up of different soft bags, designed and manufactured to meet the needs of motorcyclists in their daily lives and on long routes, both on and off-road. One example is the XL04, XL05 and XL06 tank bags, appropriate for tanks between 15 litres and 20 litres capacity, made of polyester. They feature TPU inserts and a thermoformed bottom and lid, all in accordance with REACH regulations. They include a map holder with a magnetic quick release and fastening system, IPX5 waterproofing, an independent external pocket, holes in the base for water or moisture drainage, a safety strap to attach to the handlebar and a strap for conversion into a shoulder bag, as well as a handle for easy carrying. Another feature of this range is reflective inserts for enhanced visibility and a cable exit port compatible with the GIVI Power Hub charging system to ensure rider connectivity at all times.

ALA56A TREKKER TOP CASE

This top case that comes in natural aluminium with a 56 litre, 10kg capacity (big enough to hold two modular helmets), complements the side cases of the Alaska range. It has MONOKEY® fastening, which allows the same key to be used for locking, opening and releasing the rack, and a WIRELEASE® system, which allows the rack to be released by turning an external lever equipped with a patented cable system and located directly under the Security Lock. It is also equipped with two handles at the rear, which incorporate the robust lid latches, offering the possibility of increasing the opening without the use of retaining cables. It also has four belt-loop straps integrated into the lid structure and is prepared for attaching the backrest. Its gasketed and silicone-sealed rivets ensure a watertight seal, while the hooks inside secure the luggage at all times.

TOP CASE B360

Designed especially for those who ride every day, this top case from GIVI has amaximum capacity of 36 litres and 3kg and features a clean carbon fibre finish. It includes a grill, universal fixing kit and MONOLOCK® system, whereby the lid can be opened and the case removed with the same key. The lid can be closed via the MICRO 3 system by means of pressure. It can be customised with accessories such as the Security Lock, the Keyless 2.0 opening kit or a foam backing.

60.1 HELMET

This off-road full-face helmet, which complies with the latest and most stringent European standard ECE 22R06, is made of thermoplastic material. It has three front air intakes, two upper air intakes and one in the chin guard area, as well as a rear extractor, which guarantees correct air circulation. The interior is made of hypoallergenic fabric and is removable and washable. It also has a “Double D” strap closure and adjustable visor. Available in different graphics, in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

These, and many more GIVI items, provide a boost for motorcycle trips and make any journey on two wheels a more comfortable experience. For more information about this product or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

