Italian Alessandro Zanca joins Team 109 for WorldSSP300

Italian Alessandro Zanca joins Team 109 for 2023 WorldSSP300 campaign.

Team 109 is pleased to confirm that Italian Alessandro Zanca will join them for the 2023 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship. He will race Kawasaki machinery.

The teenager from Rimini will embark on his third full season in WorldSSP300 with the Irish squad and is keen to build on his 2022 campaign that saw him finish inside the top fifteen on four occasions.

Zanca will join the previously announced Juan Pablo Uriostegui for a number of pre-season tests prior to the season kicking off at the iconic TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands in April.

Alessandro Zanca:“I am very happy to continue in the Supersport 300 world championship and to start my new adventure with team 109! I am ready to give my best as always and look forward to a good season ahead.”

Paul Tobin – Team Principal: “We are delighted to welcome Alessandro to the Team 109 family and are excited to see him on track on one of our machines. He has shown that he has natural talent and we cannot wait to work with him this season.”