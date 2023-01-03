Sign up to our newsletter
Shop
Advertise
HomeLatest NewsItalian Alessandro Zanca joins Team 109 for WorldSSP300

Italian Alessandro Zanca joins Team 109 for WorldSSP300

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan
0
25

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UKBiker T-shirts

Italian Alessandro Zanca Joins Team 109 For Worldssp300Italian Alessandro Zanca joins Team 109 for 2023 WorldSSP300 campaign.

Team 109 is pleased to confirm that Italian Alessandro Zanca will join them for the 2023 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship. He will race Kawasaki machinery.

The teenager from Rimini will embark on his third full season in WorldSSP300 with the Irish squad and is keen to build on his 2022 campaign that saw him finish inside the top fifteen on four occasions.

Zanca will join the previously announced Juan Pablo Uriostegui for a number of pre-season tests prior to the season kicking off at the iconic TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands in April.

Alessandro Zanca:“I am very happy to continue in the Supersport 300 world championship and to start my new adventure with team 109! I am ready to give my best as always and look forward to a good season ahead.”

Paul Tobin – Team Principal: “We are delighted to welcome Alessandro to the Team 109 family and are excited to see him on track on one of our machines. He has shown that he has natural talent and we cannot wait to work with him this season.”

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Arai Quantic

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

Previous article
GIVI’s 4 must-haves for the start of 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Search

Follow us on socials

Subscribe to our newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

spot_img
spot_img

Must Read

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Givi’s 4 Must-haves For The Start Of 2023

GIVI’s 4 must-haves for the start of 2023

Frank Duggan - 0