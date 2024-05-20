Monday, May 20, 2024
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride '24
Gold for NEXX Race Helmet

Gold For Nexx Race HelmetNEXX X.R3R race helmets now with ACU Gold Sticker

Designed by racers for racers – and now ACU Approved with a Gold Sticker – the NEXX X.R3R is made for the most demanding riding conditions on road or on track.

Its first class features start with the shell, which comes in a choice of X-PRO 3K Carbon Fibre or Multi-Composite. Both are lightweight, ACU certified and fully compliant with the latest ECE22.06 standards for road use. There is even an FIM Homologated option – the Pro FIM Evo – for international race events.

The shell is aerodynamically shaped – first with CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) analysis, then wind-tunnel tested – to keep the head stable and reduce pressure on the neck; the carbon fibre models boast a dynamic weight of zero at 160 km h.

All models come with a two-piece rear spoiler: a short, fixed section for road use, plus an extended transparent section that can be added for track sessions.

Gold For Nexx Race Helmet
NEXX X.R3R ZERO PRO CARBON GOLD MT

Comprehensive soundproofing is achieved with an Anti-Vibration EPS system that absorbs intrusive vibrations and buzzing caused by air turbulence at higher speeds, plus Vortex Generators in the chin area, to reduce aerodynamic drag and lift.

Up front, the unique Recoil Visor System uses spring-loaded side plates to pull the visor against a Double Rubber Seal, stopping unwanted wind and rain from getting in. Anti-Vibration Rubber Visor Plates reduce buzzing caused by air turbulence.

The X.R3R also comes with a Pinlock 120 XLT Max Vision Anti-Fog insert as standard, and all models are ready to accept tear-offs, (the Pro FIM Evo is supplied with a set).

Gold For Nexx Race Helmet
NEXX X.R3R ZERO PRO CARBON GOLD MT

Six air intakes and four exhaust ports at the rear offer complete control over airflow. An elongated chin vent shape helps to draw in more air, with a channelling system to disperse it across the visor and face area. An extra intake is also incorporated in the lower chin, and which can be opened and closed with an interior-mounted button.

Inside, soft-touch X.MART Dry fabric keeps the wearer cool and dry. A patent-pending Fast Release System enables first responders to remove the cheek pads without disturbing the head and neck.  This also makes for super-easy cleaning of the lining; just lift the rubber trim arms, slide back the red buttons, and release the cheek pads.

Designed and made in Europe, retail prices for the NEXX X.R3R start at just £349.99for the Multi-Composite in Plain black or white. The Zero Pro Carbon costs £469.99 and the range-topping carbon PRO FIM EVO sells for £579.99.
All models come with a Pinlock insert, a second visor and the race spoiler extension.

For full specifications and colour options, visit  nexx-helmet.co.uk

For more Nexx Helmet news check out our dedicated page Nexx Helmet News

For more information on Nexx Helmets products visit nexx-helmets.com

