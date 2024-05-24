Friday, May 24, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Golden opportunity: Norton Motorcycles launches One of One colour customisation programme

Industry NewsManufacturersNorton Motorcycles
2 min.read
Golden Opportunity: Norton Motorcycles Launches One Of One Colour Customisation ProgrammeNorton Motorcycles is set to launch its colour customisation programme, One of One, at this year’s Bike Shed Moto Show on Friday, 24th May.

One of One enables Norton customers to personalise their motorcycle at point of purchase using any paint colour they desire, as well as choose bespoke stitching and colours for accompanying accessories.

As part of the programme, customisation is available for all three Norton Motorcycles models: Commando 961, V4CR and V4SV.

For the Commando 961, the tank, tail and airbox can be customised, whereas the entire fairing can be painted on the V4 models. But when it comes down to the colour, it is completely up to the customer’s imagination and desire how they wish to design their One of One motorcycle livery.

Golden Opportunity: Norton Motorcycles Launches One Of One Colour Customisation ProgrammeOnce a customer has registered interest, a consultation is arranged at the client’s convenience. Initial ideas are shared to help Norton understand what the customer is looking for and this consultation also helps the customer understand the scope of how much is possible.

Following this initial consultation, a brief is generated that is agreed by both Norton Motorcycles and the client. Digital renders are generated for approval by the client and a deposit is taken to secure the build and commence works.

Golden Opportunity: Norton Motorcycles Launches One Of One Colour Customisation ProgrammeAs well as the highly trained staff that handmake Norton motorcycles at Norton’s HQ in Solihull, the company also makes use of a global network of premium parts suppliers, alongside a matching network of award-winning custom painters and fabricators.

Depending on the specification and complexity of the build, timelines from initial consultation to completion and delivery are typically four to six months. During this time, updates are shared with the client, including videos and face-t-face meetings where required.

Due to the complexity and detail of the One of One programme, Norton can only engage with a limited number of clients a year. Norton Motorcycles endeavours to ensure that brand values are maintained and as such, the One of One process is selective.

Interested parties can email Bespoke@nortonmotorcycles.com to register.

Golden Opportunity: Norton Motorcycles Launches One Of One Colour Customisation ProgrammeCustomising a racing legend
To celebrate the launch of the programme, Norton Motorcycles will unveil its first publicly shown One of One motorcycle – a V4SV inspired by the White Charger – at this year’s Bike Shed Moto Show in London on 24th – 26th May.

The White Charger is Steve Hislop’s famed 1992 Senior Isle of Man TT winning machine, a RCW588 Norton decorated in white livery, which took an enthralling victory against Carl Fogarty on the Mountain Course. The V4SV One of One is inspired by the livery from what is considered one of Norton’s greatest triumphs in its monumental racing history. There’s even a small ice cream as a nod to the emergency modifications made to the race bike ahead of the Senior race.

The White Charger-inspired motorcycle will be displayed on the Norton Motorcycles stand throughout the Bike Shed Moto Show weekend to showcase the new customisation programme, before heading to Victory Café on the Isle of Man for the TT, and then the National Motorcycle Museum, Birmingham, to sit alongside the original race bike.

For more Norton Motorcycles check out our dedicated page Norton Motorcycles News

or head to the official Norton Motorcycles website nortonmotorcycles.com/

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
D3O poised to see supported rider Michael Dunlop make Isle of Man TT history
Next article
RideTo and Triumph Motorcycles announce two-year partnership

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

BMW Motorrad presents the BMW R20 concept

BMW Motorrad 0
In front of the picturesque background of Villa d'Este...

Espargaro smashes lap record ahead of Binder and Acosta as Marc Marquez faces Q1

Latest News 0
It's an Aprilia-KTM-GASGAS party on Friday at the top,...

Navarro heads Roberts, Muñoz third as full-timers get deposed on Friday

Latest News 0
Friday in Moto2™ ended in some wildcard glory at...

Most Popular

BMW Motorrad presents the BMW R20 concept

BMW Motorrad 0
In front of the picturesque background of Villa d'Este...

Espargaro smashes lap record ahead of Binder and Acosta as Marc Marquez faces Q1

Latest News 0
It's an Aprilia-KTM-GASGAS party on Friday at the top,...

Navarro heads Roberts, Muñoz third as full-timers get deposed on Friday

Latest News 0
Friday in Moto2™ ended in some wildcard glory at...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Bmw Motorrad Presents The Bmw R20 Concept

BMW Motorrad presents the BMW R20 concept

Frank Duggan - 0