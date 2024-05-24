Golden opportunity: Norton Motorcycles launches One of One colour customisation programme

Norton Motorcycles is set to launch its colour customisation programme, One of One, at this year’s Bike Shed Moto Show on Friday, 24th May.

One of One enables Norton customers to personalise their motorcycle at point of purchase using any paint colour they desire, as well as choose bespoke stitching and colours for accompanying accessories.

As part of the programme, customisation is available for all three Norton Motorcycles models: Commando 961, V4CR and V4SV.

For the Commando 961, the tank, tail and airbox can be customised, whereas the entire fairing can be painted on the V4 models. But when it comes down to the colour, it is completely up to the customer’s imagination and desire how they wish to design their One of One motorcycle livery.

Once a customer has registered interest, a consultation is arranged at the client’s convenience. Initial ideas are shared to help Norton understand what the customer is looking for and this consultation also helps the customer understand the scope of how much is possible.

Following this initial consultation, a brief is generated that is agreed by both Norton Motorcycles and the client. Digital renders are generated for approval by the client and a deposit is taken to secure the build and commence works.

As well as the highly trained staff that handmake Norton motorcycles at Norton’s HQ in Solihull, the company also makes use of a global network of premium parts suppliers, alongside a matching network of award-winning custom painters and fabricators.

Depending on the specification and complexity of the build, timelines from initial consultation to completion and delivery are typically four to six months. During this time, updates are shared with the client, including videos and face-t-face meetings where required.

Due to the complexity and detail of the One of One programme, Norton can only engage with a limited number of clients a year. Norton Motorcycles endeavours to ensure that brand values are maintained and as such, the One of One process is selective.

Interested parties can email Bespoke@nortonmotorcycles.com to register.

Customising a racing legend

To celebrate the launch of the programme, Norton Motorcycles will unveil its first publicly shown One of One motorcycle – a V4SV inspired by the White Charger – at this year’s Bike Shed Moto Show in London on 24th – 26th May.

The White Charger is Steve Hislop’s famed 1992 Senior Isle of Man TT winning machine, a RCW588 Norton decorated in white livery, which took an enthralling victory against Carl Fogarty on the Mountain Course. The V4SV One of One is inspired by the livery from what is considered one of Norton’s greatest triumphs in its monumental racing history. There’s even a small ice cream as a nod to the emergency modifications made to the race bike ahead of the Senior race.

The White Charger-inspired motorcycle will be displayed on the Norton Motorcycles stand throughout the Bike Shed Moto Show weekend to showcase the new customisation programme, before heading to Victory Café on the Isle of Man for the TT, and then the National Motorcycle Museum, Birmingham, to sit alongside the original race bike.

