RideTo and Triumph Motorcycles announce two-year partnership

RideTo, the UK’s #1 website for booking motorcycle training, has signed a two year partnership deal with Triumph Motorcycles aimed at encouraging more people to take their motorcycle licence, educating new riders and promoting the thrill of motorcycling.

RideTo delivers practical advice and content to aspiring new riders, focused on supporting their journey into the motorcycling segment at every step of the way, from taking their CBT through to completing a full licence.

Recently, Triumph has expanded its A2 compliant offering with the newly launched Daytona 660, Speed 400, and Scrambler 400 X, providing a wealth of options for new generation riders to consider.

To provide support to new riders and welcome them into the motorcycling community, Triumph recently launched an initiative – ‘Ticket To Ride’ – to offer new riders £500 towards a Trident 660, Trident Triple Tribute or Tiger Sport 660, if the bike is purchased within the first 12 months of the rider taking their test. The ‘Ticket To Ride’ offer is available from participating Triumph dealers across the UK.

This exciting new partnership will see RideTo and Triumph collaborate on informative content, motorcycle reviews and a range of advice for riders including tips on protective rider wear, through to basic maintenance.

The first initiative in this collaboration is the New Rider Journal (Vol. 2), releasing on 31st May. This coffee table book is packed with essential information, offering guidance on preparing for a CBT through to a full motorcycle licence, tips on bike insurance, and recommendations for the best trip destinations, providing everything new riders need to start their journey.

Founder of of RideTo, James Beddows:

“We’re thrilled to have Triumph supporting our efforts to get more riders on two wheels. We’ve been quietly building a large audience and customer base over the last 7 years and this partnership marks a pivotal point as we look to take our platform and services to a wider net of new riders. We think everyone should get a chance to try motorcycling, whether it’s on a scooter for commuting or a big bike for fun. Teaming up with Triumph, we hope to inspire more people to see it that way too.”

General Manager for Triumph UK & Ireland, Devron Boulton:

“At Triumph we are fully committed to attracting the next generation of riders and encouraging the many benefits that riding a motorcycle can offer. Recognising that the journey from first ride to fully qualified can be daunting for people, we are keen to help overcome some of the barriers faced by new riders seeking to join our passionate community.

“Luckily, platforms like RideTo provide an inclusive and welcoming environment for those eager to get into motorcycling, so this partnership was a no-brainer for us. Our new initiative ‘Ticket to Ride’, provides a gateway to Triumph and we hope that by teaming up with RideTo, new riders are equipped with the tools and advice they need to succeed in their tests and more.”

For more information on the partnership please visit the RideTo Blog.

To book your CBT training and motorcycle test, please visit the RideTo website.