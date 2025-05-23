Advertisement
Gonzalez lays down the gauntlet on Day 1

Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP enjoyed Friday at the Tissot Grand Prix of the United Kingdom, didn’t they? Manuel Gonzalez’ new all-time lap record, a 2:02.111, saw the title chase leader sit 0.4s clear of teammate Senna Agius at the end of play.
May 23, 2025

Third place went the way of Filip Salač (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team), the Czech star was just over half a second adrift of Gonzalez despite suffering an early crash towards the start of the session.

Third place went the way of Filip Salač (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team), the Czech star was just over half a second adrift of Gonzalez despite suffering an early crash towards the start of the session.

Home hero Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) led for a little bit of the early stages of the session but FP1 pacesetter Gonzalez didn’t take long to get into his impressive groove. With 15 minutes to go, Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) acted as the Championship leader’s closest challenger, 0.130s was the gap, with Dixon sitting P3 ahead of Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) and Agius.

Shadowing teammate Dixon, Salač climbed to P1 with just over three minutes to go before Agius went fastest soon after – and it was a new all-time lap record from the Australian. But come the end of the session, Gonzalez landed a corker to sail back into P1 by that four tenth margin.

Moreira ended the afternoon in P4 ahead of Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego), with impressive rookie Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) gaining automatic Q2 entry in P7. Dixon ends Friday at his home GP in P8 ahead of Roberts and Jorge Navarro (KLINT Forward Factory Team), as Ivan Ortola (QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI), Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Izan Guevara (BLUCRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) and Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) act as the other riders who clinched top 14 spots.

Canet’s late crash cost the 2024 British GP podium finisher an automatic Q2 place, so the Spaniard will have to battle away in Q1 on Saturday.

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

byFrank Duggan
Published

