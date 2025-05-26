Highs and lows: Surowiak and Willis rule Silverstone

Surowiak maintains championship control at Silverstone

Filip Surowiak (City Lifting Team) made it three wins from three races in 2025, clinching another victory after a stunning ride at Silverstone. Harrison Mackay (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) chased behind, narrowly missing out by 0.052s after a solid ride to kickstart his weekend. Ryan Frost (Fibretec Honda by Mlav Racing) took the final spot on the podium, completing an impressive comeback from the fourth row of the grid. It was a huge weekend for the R&G British Talent Cup riders, who enjoyed back-to-back race weekends, this time at the British GP.

Surowiak took a stunning second pole of the year, setting the timesheets alight with a 2:30.541. Once the lights went out for a 10-lap showdown in front of the Grand Prix crowd, the #75 held onto his advantage at Turn 1, blasting into P1 with Peter Willis (WM Racing) showing a front wheel at the start of Race 1. Julian Correa (Mortimer Racing) then joined the fight, with Mackay and Ethan Sparks (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) following behind as spots of rain began to appear.

Frost then hit the front, taking control, with Surowiak now waiting for his opportunity to pounce. There were some fierce moves being made, with 12 riders completing a massive lead group – leaving everyone on the edge of their seats. Sparks made a bold move with six laps to go, seizing the lead as his hard work began to pay off after a rough start. The pace was blistering, with the field dipping into the 2:21 bracket. But just one lap later, disaster struck as Sparks went down at Turn 1 – recording his first DNF of the season.

Willis entered the podium fight in the closing stages while Surowiak muscled his way back into P1. Drama continued to be served in the front group, setting up a last-lap showdown at Silverstone. Surowiak led the field over the line, going head-to-head with Frost on the entry to Turn 1. Mackay soon took the lead, holding onto P1 through Brooklands, before the #75 made the decisive move at Vale.

Surowiak narrowly took victory, edging out Mackay by just 0.052 seconds. Frost secured third to complete the podium. Correa finished fourth, ahead of Willis in fifth after a strong ride. Meanwhile, Mason Foster (Mortimer Racing) claimed sixth place, followed by Clayton Edmunds (City Lifting Team), Jack Burrows (Burows Engineering / RK Racing), Scott McPhee (SMP Racing) and Jack Dunabie (Kovara Projects / RS Racing), who rounded out the top 10. Further back, it was a dramatic end, with George Bowes (GB|67 / Edwards Racing) and Lewis Mullen (Wilson Racing) crashing at the Vale on the final lap.

Willis triumphs in the wet as Surowiak blunders

Peter Willis stole the spotlight at Silverstone by clinching victory in Race 2, mastering the tricky wet conditions on Sunday morning. Willis crossed the line with a 5.993s advantage over Ryan Frost, who took a late second after unbelievable final lap drama. Frost narrowly finished ahead of Jack Dunabie, who rounded out the podium rostrum. Championship leader Filip Surowiak saw his race unravel in heartbreaking fashion, crashing on the final lap.

As the lights went out to begin Race 2, Frost immediately snatched the lead from polesitter Harrison Mackay on the charge to Turn 1. It was a crucial opening lap as Clayton Edmunds made a dream start, fighting his way into the podium battle as Surowiak continued to make ground after launching from the third row of the grid. Further back, there was early opening lap drama as Daniel Stephenson (Rocket Racing) crashed out at the final corner.

Surowiak moved into the podium positions with nine laps remaining, as Edmunds and Willis continued to duel for the lead. Jack Burrows joined the front group on Lap 3, further intensifying the battle. The race soon took a turn as Charlie Huntingford (Holmes Plant Mototechniks Racing), Samuel Munson (Wilson Racing), and Scott McPhee (SMP Racing) saw their days end early following separate crashes. Edmunds later crashed at Turn 16, with Julian Correa going down moments later – ending both of their challenges.

Amidst all the drama, Willis stretched a four-second lead, and Surowiak and Jack Dunabie continued to fight for the podium. The sun began to break through, but conditions on the circuit remained tricky. Dunabie led Surowiak over the line, with Frost and Burrows hot on their tails. Everything was decided on the final lap, with the riders setting themselves up for the perfect launch down the Hangar straight. Burrows stole second, but Surowiak’s response at Vale led to a crash, which brought an end to both of their podium hopes.

Willis charged to the line, securing Race 2 victory by nearly six seconds after an impressive ride. After the last lap drama, Frost was promoted into second as Dunabie claimed the final spot on the podium. Ethan Sparks grabbed fourth, missing out on a podium finish, with Joshua Raymond Jnr (Fibretec Honda by Mlav Racing) claiming the final spot inside the top five. George Bowes took sixth, finishing ahead of Mackay and Ben Jolliffe (Wilson Racing) as Mason Foster and Jensen Bishop (Wilson Racing) rounded out the top 10 – bringing a dramatic race to a close, with only 12 riders reaching the flag.

