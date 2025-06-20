Indian Motorcycle donates custom Sport Chief RT for charity auction alongside historic Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath reunion event

Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company, has announced the donation of a one-of-a-kind, customised Sport Chief RT for a high-profile charity auction set to coincide with the upcoming ‘Back to the Beginning’ show — the long-awaited, all-star event marking the first performance in over 20 years of the original Black Sabbath lineup: Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward.

Taking place on Saturday, 5 July, at Villa Park in Black Sabbath’s hometown of Birmingham, ‘Back to the Beginning’ will be a landmark celebration of the band’s groundbreaking legacy and their enduring influence on rock and metal music. Featuring sets from iconic bands such as Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon, as well as a supergroup of famous musicians from across the world, the show will mark the historic stage return for the original four members as Ozzy Osbourne performs a short solo set before joining Black Sabbath for his final bow, making this one of the most significant live music events of the decade.

All profits from the ‘Back to the Beginning’ show and auction will be donated in support of the charities Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

To commemorate the occasion and support the event’s charities, the Indian Sport Chief RT will be expertly customised by a renowned customiser and Indian Motorcycle dealer. Paying homage to the legendary career of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, Krazy Horse will infuse the Sport Chief RT with design elements and thematic touches that reflect the iconic imagery and rebellious spirit of Ozzy and Sabbath. Complementing this unique offering, Gibson has contributed a Gibson SG Standard guitar for Krazy Horse to apply a matching custom paint scheme. Advertisement

In addition to being specially customised for the event, the Sport Chief RT will be signed backstage during the show by the all-star lineup of legendary rock performers, making this custom bike a collector’s dream and a powerful symbol of music-meets-machine culture.

Indian Motorcycle Vice President Aaron Jax stated, “Motorcycles and music, particularly rock and metal, have always had a profound bond due to their shared ideals of power, freedom, and legacy. Black Sabbath’s contribution to music is extraordinary, and we are privileged to be part of such a significant musical event while aiding vital charities. We extend our gratitude to Krazy Horse, Gibson, and all participants and supporters for their contributions to these worthwhile causes.”

“Receiving an invitation to craft a custom motorcycle for a band as iconic as Black Sabbath is an extraordinary opportunity,” stated Paul Beamish, the founder and Managing Director of Krazy Horse. “We are proud to honour Black Sabbath’s enduring influence and contribute to the causes they champion. We eagerly anticipate unveiling the completed motorcycle, having it autographed by renowned artists, and presenting a truly unique auction item.”

Alongside the custom Sport Chief RT, Indian Motorcycle will also be present backstage with a selection of motorcycles to be part of an unforgettable backstage experience for the performers, VIP guests, and industry legends.

Fans interested in bidding on this historic and unique Indian Sport Chief RT, or other items in the charity auction, can find more details at:

www.ozzyauction.co.uk

