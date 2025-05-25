It’s Miller time as Yamaha brings In MotoGP star for Suzuka EWC spectacular

MotoGP race winner Jack Miller has become the latest star rider to join Yamaha Racing Team for the 46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, Japan’s round of the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Miller, part of the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP line-up, will partner Katsuyuki Nakasuga plus one as-yet-announced rider in the Wataru Yoshikawa-managed Yamaha Racing Team for the legendary EWC race from 1-3 August.

Yamaha’s famous factory team is returning to the Suzuka 8 Hours for the first time since 2019, while Australian Miller, who has raced in MotoGP since 2015 and is a four-time winner in the series, is preparing for his second start in the EWC event, held on the iconic figure-of-eight track, following his run to fourth place in 2017.

“It’s obviously a massive honour for me to be able to represent Yamaha at the Suzuka 8 Hours this year,” said 30-year-old Miller, whose MotoGP record includes 23 podiums and two pole positions, “It’s a race I’ve been wanting to go back to since 2017 when I finished fourth, losing to Yamaha that time. It’s a big pleasure that I get to ride that Yamaha R1 motorcycle this time and represent the factory Yamaha Racing Team in Japan at such a prestigious race. Like I said, I’ve been dreaming of this race, and to have the opportunity to come back with such a strong team is a massive pleasure. I look forward to hopefully a good result for them at home and receiving some big support from the Japanese fans.”

While Miller is a relative Suzuka 8 Hours novice, Nakasuga performed a key role as the Yamaha Factory Racing Team claimed four consecutive victories between 20215-2018. He’s also a 12-time All Japan Road Race JSB1000 champion.

Yamaha will select its third rider from its current crop of World Superbike riders, with an announcement due soon.

Ranked as one of world’s most prestigious motorcycle races, the 2025 edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours coincides with Yamaha’s 70th anniversary year. The event counts as round three of the current EWC season.

Yamaha last won the Suzuka 8 Hours in 2018 with Honda taking victory for the past three years to extend its record to 30 wins. MotoGP rider Johann Zarco was part of the Team HRC with Japan Post line-up that triumphed at Suzuka last July.

Tetsu Ono, General Manager, Motorsport Strategy Division, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.: said“This year marks the 70th anniversary of Yamaha’s founding, and our factory entry in the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race is a major part of our commemorative racing programme.

“With the goal of writing a new page in our 70-year history of taking on challenges and to deliver excitement to our fans worldwide who have supported us throughout those 70 years, we have been looking for the best rider line-up to win the Suzuka 8 Hours. I am now proud to announce that our second rider will be current MotoGP regular Jack Miller.

“Miller has been a very important part of our double factory line-up in MotoGP. Since the opening round of the season, he has contributed not just to testing and development but has also spurred on the entire Yamaha team with his fighting attitude and strong presence. With his previous experience in the Suzuka 8 Hours he is the perfect fit for the Yamaha Racing Team as we aim for victory in 2025.

“Just as he already does in MotoGP, Miller will bring to the team his experience, knowledge, passion, and fighting spirit. With Miller in our line-up, we’re aiming to put on a race that will be remembered by fans around the world. The team’s third rider will be announced at a later date, so please keep an eye on future announcements.”

Yamaha Racing Team is planning two days of private testing at Suzuka from 3-4 July.

