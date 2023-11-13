Search
MINT Glue and Sealant Remover

Mint Glue And Sealant RemoverYour favourite bike cleaning brand just got bigger with a new addition to the range. This fast acting, non-aggressive formulation is perfect for removing glue residue from your bike. Whether it’s from stickers, tank pad tape or when changing over your tanks protectors. Simple spray on, allow to take effect and then wipe off. Re-apply where necessary to ensure fast, safe and through cleaning which leaves no streaks behind.

£7.99

This fast acting, non aggressive formulation is perfect for removing rim tape glue, sealant or glue residue from your bike. It ensures fast, safe and thorough cleaning and leaves no streaks behind.

The spray aerosol makes it super easy to dispense directly onto the effected surfaces.
Cleaning power your pride and joy deserves.

Key Features

  • Suitable on painted surfaces, rubber and plastics
  • Ideal for removing stubborn rim tape glue and sealant residue
  • Perfect for removing sticker adhesive
  • Fast acting formulation
  • Mint scented
  • Not tested on animals

Directions for Use

    1. Shake the can well before spraying onto desired surface
    2. Leave on for approximately 1 minute, allowing the product to penetrate
    3. Remove with a clean lint free cloth before drying with a clean cloth

ALWAYS TEST ON A SMALL INCONSPICUOUS AREA PRIOR TO USE TO ENSURE SURFACE COMPATIBILITY

