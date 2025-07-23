Headlines
MotoGP to race in Japan until 2030
MotoGP: Five more visits to Motegi are confirmed for the most exciting sport on Earth.
MotoGP will return to the Mobility Resort Motegi until 2030. Japan is an established and important market for the sport, welcoming a fanbase renowned around the world for its commitment and passion for MotoGP.
With the full 2026 calendar soon to be revealed, fans can look forward to another five years of the Japanese Grand Prix as a highlight of the flyaways.
Tsuyoshi Saito, President, Honda Mobilityland Corporation: “We are very pleased to announce that we will be hosting MotoGP Japan at Mobility Resort Motegi in and after 2026. We would like to express our sincere gratitude towards Mr. Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports and everyone who has been a great support in extending this hosting contract.
“We will continue to aim for further development of motorcycle sports and sustainable event management. As we make the most of the rich natural environment of Motegi, we will keep working to present Grand Prix that can be enjoyed by many more fans. In cooperation with local residents of Tochigi and Ibaraki prefectures and the town of Motegi and various government agencies, we hope to offer even more attractive Grand Prix events than before.”
Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports: “Japan is important for MotoGP. Motegi always puts on a fantastic show and is a point of reference on the calendar for its event organisation. Japanese MotoGP fans are incredibly knowledgeable and we’re very happy to confirm we’ll race with them until 2030.”
