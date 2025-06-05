MotoGP World Champion Joan Mir Joins Team Mips

Expanding Mips’ Commitment to Helmet Safety in Elite Motorcycle Racing Expanding Mips’ Commitment to Helmet Safety in Elite Motorcycle Racing

Mips, a global leader in helmet-based safety technology, is thrilled to announce the addition of Honda HRC Castrol MotoGP™ rider Joan Mir to Team Mips. As one of the premier riders, racing in the highest class of motorcycle racing, Joan joins a growing roster of elite athletes who trust in Mips. Partnering with helmet brand and long-time Mips collaborator Kabuto, Joan is racing with the F-17 GP Mips helmet, featuring the Mips® Integra TX solution.

Joan, who has been a constant force in MotoGP™, has been riding with the Mips’ system since the start of the 2025 season, underscoring his commitment to safety. As an athlete competing in one of the world’s most high-speed, high-stakes sports, Joan Mir’s decision to race with a helmet featuring Mips technology reflects his steadfast belief that safety should never be compromised.

“For me, racing is all about precision and protection,” said Joan Mir. “I’ve experienced a challenging start to the season, with a number of incidents. The Kabuto helmet and the inclusion of Mips safety system gives me the confidence to push my limits.”

Mips continues to grow its presence in motorcycle racing. Having supported the Honda HRC MXGP team since 2019 Mips has built a robust roster of elite athletes including five-time MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser – as well as motocross phenom and fellow MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado, and former MotoGP™ front-runner and race winner Aleix Espargaró. The company is also the Official Safety Partner of MXGP for the second consecutive year. Advertisement

“We are proud to welcome Joan Mir to Team Mips,” said Max Strandwitz, CEO of Mips. “His dedication to pushing boundaries on the track aligns with the work that we do at Mips and our mission to be leading the world towards safer helmets. We are happy to have Joan be part of that mission and to see that the interest in helmet safety in racing is growing.”

This partnership highlights the growing presence of Mips in motor sports, with the company’s innovative technology already trusted by top athletes across multiple disciplines. As Joan takes to the track, he will be part of a movement that continues to inspire riders around the world to prioritize their safety.



To learn more about Mips, please visit mipsprotection.com.