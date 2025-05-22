Yamaha’s Tricity 125 3-wheel scooter offers commuters and urban dwellers an attractive, accessible and fuel efficient way to move around the city.

Featuring sleek wind-beating bodywork and equipped with connected instruments, this stylish and practical vehicle is an ideal choice for new and existing riders who are looking for a better work/life balance.

The Tricity 125 has the technology to make commuting simple, easy and enjoyable. Driven by a EURO5+ Blue Core engine and featuring Yamaha’s Leaning Multi-Wheel steering system that offers enhanced feelings of stability and confidence, this 3-wheel urban commuter has the ability to transform its rider’s lifestyle by making anywhere in the city so much easier to reach.

A key attraction of the Tricity 125 is that it offers motorists the genuine potential to dramatically reduce urban journey times and travel costs. Tricity 125 owners gain the opportunity to avoid traffic jams and feel a refreshing sense of freedom of movement when commuting in the city.

New Tricity 125: Love the way I move.

With its compact-new front and rear bodywork, refined styling and a higher overall specification, the new Tricity 125 is built for the city. Featuring Yamaha’s Leaning Multi Wheel (LMW) steering that offers high levels of cornering confidence and provides a feeling of stability, the new Tricity 125 is available with the Unified Brake System (UBS) as standard on every model.

Class leading braking

Tricity 125 is the smart way to move in the city and comes with a high level of equipment as standard, including Yamaha’s Unified Brake System (UBS) that automatically adjusts braking force to the 220mm diameter front disc brakes and the 230mm diameter rear disc brake. By optimising the braking power that is transmitted to all three wheels, the UBS provides smooth and effective deceleration for a confident and assured riding experience.

Compact new Tricity family body design

The new Tricity 125 is equipped with a compact new body design that has been strongly influenced by the contemporary style of the flagship Tricity 300. The front features a shorter nose and the tail size is also reduced – giving a feeling of compactness and stability.

The body design above the rear wheel gives a strong ‘wheel arch’ inspired look and the overall style of the new bodywork underlines the strong Tricity family DNA. Stacked LED headlights and horizontal LED position lights give a “Y” motif that is carried over from the Tricity 300 and the refined theme is also seen in the use of new LED taillights and integrated LED rear flashers.

Connected 4.2 inch TFT display, navigation via smartphone

Designed to be easy to read, the new 4.2 inch TFT display offers the rider increased functionality as well as a choice of different display modes that are simple to select using the left handlebar cluster – and display brightness can also be adjusted to suit the conditions.

The Tricity 125 rider can access the benefits of connectivity by downloading Yamaha’s MyRide app and pairing their smartphone via Bluetooth. Once this is done the rider can see turn-by-turn navigation on the TFT display and see and accept an incoming call or end the conversation – as well as partially view text from emails and social media messages, play music and check weather forecasts.

125cc EURO5+ Blue Core engine with Stop & Start system

Tricity 125 is driven by a sophisticated 125cc liquid cooled 4-stroke engine that has been developed using Yamaha’s advanced Blue Core technology that enhances performance while at the same time optimising efficiency. The result is that the Tricity 125 produces responsive performance together with low fuel consumption.

Fuel economy is further enhanced – and emissions are also reduced – by the Stop & Start system that automatically cuts the engine when waiting at traffic lights and starts the engine as soon as the throttle is twisted.

Smart Key system

Tricity 125 is all about easy commuting and daily convenience, and the Smart Key system enables activation of the vehicle as long as the rider is carrying the Smart Key with them in a pocket or wallet. One less thing to worry about when heading into the city!

Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) steering

Since the original Tricity was launched it has established a reputation for its enhanced feelings of stability and riding confidence. The dual front wheels feature LMW steering geometry that give a natural turning feel, and this design also ensures smooth cornering on a variety of road surfaces. These user-friendly characteristics of the Tricity 125 make it an ideal urban commuter for both new and experienced riders.

Range of practical features

Tricity 125 is equipped for daily use in the city and comes with a generous underseat storage space as well as front pockets – and there’s a USB Type-C power socket for powering smartphones and other devices.

Recognising that many owners will want to fit a range of Genuine Accessories to suit their individual needs, the Tricity 125 is designed to be accessory-ready. For example, the panel behind the dual seat is simple to remove when fitting a top box, making it quick and easy to personalise this 3-wheel scooter.

Tricity 125 Highlights

Available with UBS.

Stylish and compact new body design

Connected 4.2 inch TFT display

Fuel efficient EURO5+ Blue Core 125cc engine

Onboard navigation system via smartphone

Convenient Smart Key system

Fuel saving Stop & Start system

Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) steering

Handy USB Type-C power socket

Accessory-ready body design

2025 Colours

Zen Green / Milky White / Matt Grey

Price and availability

The new Tricity 125 will be available in Q3 2025 and will be priced at £4,801.

Yamaha MyRide App

Yamaha’s free MyRide App gives every Tricity 125 rider the opportunity to get more from every journey. Available to everyone, MyRide tracks the route taken and stores it in the rider’s own account. Users can also look at a range of data including lean angle, acceleration, average/top speed, distance covered and elevation. It’s also easy to add pictures of the trip and share on social media.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

Yamaha has developed an extensive range of Genuine Accessories that offers owners the chance to personalise the Tricity 125 to suit their individual requirements and lifestyle. Using the online configurator, customers can experiment with different combinations of Yamaha accessories and colours to build their virtual dream model.

The accessories range is constantly evolving and covers everything from comfort and cosmetic items through to luggage, screens and performance parts. Yamaha Genuine Accessories ensure lasting quality and a perfect fit, making them the best choice for any rider looking to upgrade the specification of their Yamaha 3-wheel scooter.

Yamaha Apparel Collection

Designed for scooter riders, the Yamaha Capsule Collection features a range of branded leisure wear as well as a choice of CE approved riding gear suitable for commuting. There’s also a MOVE.LIVE.LOVE. collection for Tricity riders that includes quality T-shirts, backpack, bucket hat, waist crossbody bag and much more.

