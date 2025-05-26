Race-day Recap: Silverstone

Silverstone has long been a venue that provides good racing, and the 2025 British Grand Prix most certainly delivered. If I were to give you every highlight from the three races, you’d be staring at your screen for days. So I’ve decided to give you the abridged version.

Let’s start with Moto3. Arguably, for the first time, the Moto3 race at Silverstone was the least exciting of the three. I know that sounds crazy, but it also gives you an idea of how good the other two were.

The race got off to a relatively calm start, with all the riders making it through the first few corners unscathed. Aussie, Joel Kelso, made a break for the front, but it didn’t last long as he lost the front and his race came to an end. As the train of riders formed, Jose Antonio Rueda started steadily making his way through the field after starting last on the grid.

David Munoz found himself without points in yet another Grand Prix this year as Luca Lunetta went for a gap, making contact with the feisty Spaniard. His Dynavolt KTM looked more like a spinning top than a bike as it dropped fluid, setting a small patch of tarmac on fire. Thankfully, this was off the racing line, and action continued.

As the race went on, a lead group of 14 riders formed and, as tends to happen in Moto3, the battles intensified. At the end of the 15-lap race, it was Jose Antonio Rueda who showed why he’s leading the championship. The youngster went from last to first. To make victory even sweeter, his two nearest rivals in the championship scored no points.

Your top three were

Jose Antonio Rueda Max Quiles Luca Lunetta

On to Moto2, and all eyes were on home hero, Jake Dixon. The Brit struggled in qualifying and found himself in the middle of the pack off the line. Canet led from Pole after a terrible start from championship leader, Manu Gonzalez. From Lap one, the battling started, and it never stopped. Canet, Moreira and Guevara were battling hard at the front as Gonzalez worked hard to recover. The Spaniard took one risk too many on his charge through the field and ended up bashing into the side of Barry Baltus, taking both himself and Baltus out of the race.

As the race went on, Dixon continued to struggle, not making up any places and staying around P12. The battle at the front got more intense as Aron Canet, Diego Moreira, Senna Agius, Ivan Guevara, and David Alonsa were scrapping for the podium positions. It was probably one of the best Moto2 battles I’ve ever seen.

The last lap was incredible. David Alonso made a move on Canet, who in turn, returned the favour. This cost both riders speed, and Senna Agius capitalised, going up the inside to take his first Moto2 win. Diego Moreira and David Alonso rounded out the podium. It was another last-lap Silverstone loss for Canet, though, losing the win and the podium in the last few corners.

Now, let’s talk about MotoGP. Fabio Quartararo started from pole for the third race in a row, but it looked like he would have to give it everything to stick with the Ducatis. The lights went out, and Alex Marquez got a spectacular launch before tucking the front end into the first corner. This saw his brother get a decent gap as Fabio and Pecco followed.

Old adversaries then collided as Aleix Espargaro clattered into Franco Morbidelli. Almost immediately after that, Marc Marquez then went sliding off track, putting his Shoei to good use and headbutting some barriers out of the way. Within seconds, a red flag was shown due to liquid on the track from the Espargaro and Morbidelli incident. All riders got the chance to restart as 3 laps had not yet been completed.

The restarted race looked very different. The Ducatis seemed far less sure of themselves, and it was Quartararo who took the lead with Pecco following close behind. Pecco quickly faded, seemingly struggling with front-end feeling (something he’d been complaining about all weekend) before losing the front and crashing out. Quartararo, on the other hand, did the opposite; he started to dominate the rest of the field and opened up a 5-second lead. As the Ducatis struggled, others took advantage. Marco Bezzecchi made his way into second, and Zarco climbed into third.

It would be heartbreak for Quartararo, though, as his ride height device failed to disengage after the straight and he had to retire with a 4.5-second lead. He was devastated, and you can’t blame the guy.

The race was then Bezzecchis to lose, and he handled it brilliantly, taking the win and becoming the 11th different Silverstone winner in as many years. Zarco took his second podium in two races with a fantastic P2. Marc Marquez, being true to self, rode around the problems to finish a great P3 and increase his lead in the championship.

It was epic and I’m already praying to the gods of fuel and speed to please keep this action coming!