REV’IT! Tectonic H2O outfit – High-tech and innovative, dual-layered weatherproof adventure outfit.

REV’IT! is launching the second iteration of its dual-layered Adventure Travel outfit: the Tectonic H2O. Consisting of a protective and ventilated Air Layer base jacket and pants and the fully weatherproof hydratex Shell Layer, the Tectonic H2O provides two complete outfits working in unison – with versatility, functionality, and an outspoken outdoor-inspired style. Discover the Tectonic H2O jacket and Tectonic H2O pants now at your official REV’IT! dealer and on www.revitsport.com. Pricing and sizing details below.

Travel further and with focus like no other

Ready-for-anything versatility is what the Tectonic H2O is all about. Because the outfit consists of two jackets and pants working together by layering them on top of each other, the Tectonic H2O allows you to travel further and with focus like no other.

Two layers: explained

Both the jacket and the pants of the REV’IT! Tectonic H2O consist of the Air Layer – basically fully mesh protection vest and pants – that serves as a standalone or the basis over which you can wear the Shell Layer to complete the outfit when the weather turns. Constructed with 3L hydratex, the Shell Layer is made to provide wind blocking and waterproofing. Adding in-between functionality, the Shell Layer also has ample ventilation zippers to dial in the exact climate-control comfort levels you need depending on how adventurous your ride is.

Protection in all the right places

Boasting an AA safety rating and CE-level 2 protection in all the right places, REV’IT! equipped the Tectonic H2O Air Layer provides all the necessary impact protection. The Shell Layer might not have impact protection itself but does come with a B rating for abrasion resistance – boosting the AA rating of the Air Layer further when combined. Advertisement

Dialed in safety – known good looks

On top of dialed-in safety and versatility, the Tectonic H2O is styled with REV’IT!’s outdoor scene-inspired design. Contemporary and sporty, with lots of class in both the black and brown, black and blue, and the black and light grey colorways, the Tectonic H2O outfit is proof form and function can look stylish with an air of subtlety.

TECTONIC H2O JACKET

€ 499,99

CHF 499,90

£ 499.99

DKK 3.899,00

PLN 2.399,00

SEK 5.899,00

NOK 6.499,00

$ 599.99

CAD 799.99

Tectonic H2O jacket available in the colors Black-Light Grey, Black-Blue, and Black-Brown

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL, and 3XL

TECTONIC H2O PANTS

€ 399,99

CHF 399,90

£ 389.99

DKK 3.099,00

PLN 1.899,00

SEK 4.799,00

NOK 5.299,00

$ 499.99

CAD 669.99

Tectonic H2O pants available in the color Black

Sizes standard: S, M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL, and 4XL

Sizes short: M, L, XL, XXL, and 3XL

Sizes long: M, L, XL, and XXL

