Royal Enﬁeld Signs Partnership with CA Auto Finance

As part of Royal Enﬁeld’s continued commitment to providing customers with unrivalled accessibility to quality motorcycles, the manufacturer has signed an agreement to partner with CA Auto Finance, to provide its UK customers with access to aﬀordable and quality ﬁnance deals for its entire product range.

For the ﬁrst time ever, Royal Enﬁeld customers will be able to access market-leading ﬁnance deals provided by CA Auto Finance on www.royalenﬁeld.com/uk, meaning that ownership is accessible both in terms of ease of sign up as well as, crucially, price point. Finance deals will be available across Royal Enﬁeld’s product range from the 650 twin engine Interceptor, Continental GT and Super Meteor to the Himalayan and Scram 411s to the HNTR, Classic and Meteor 350s.

Today CA Auto Finance, which evolved out of FCA Automotive Services, is an independent, multi-brand player with a strong track record in providing ﬁnance in the mobility sector, with nearly 100 years of experience. CA Auto Finance shares Royal Enﬁeld’s vision of providing a versatile, reliable and aﬀordable mobility solution that is as attractive for entry level for beginners as established bikers.

Says George Cheeseman, UK Country Manager – Royal Enﬁeld, “It’s an incredibly exciting time for Royal Enﬁeld as we enter a new chapter of operating our own wholly owned subsidiary with the distribution and direct network infrastructure going live on 1st May 2023. Our mantra is simple; to provide unrivalled accessibility to quality motorcycles to our customers. We are passionate about enabling anyone who wants to own a Royal Enﬁeld, to be able to do so. We have searched hard for the ideal ﬁnance partner and are delighted that CA Auto Finance shares our dedication to providing market-leading aﬀordability and quality customer experience.”

The partnership will generate signiﬁcant beneﬁts for Royal Enﬁeld customers, such as access to a ﬁnance deal starting from as little as £49.99 per month* for the new HNTR 350.

Terms & Conditions

*8.9% APR Representative. Oﬀer available on Royal Enﬁeld model HNTR. 48-month term. Minimum 21% customer deposit required. Optional ﬁnal payment varies depending on version. 10,000 miles p.a. PCP sales until 30/06/23. Subject to status. T&Cs apply. Royal Enﬁeld Finance, SL1 0RW.

