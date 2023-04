Royal Enﬁeld Signs Partnership with CA Auto Finance

As part of Royal Enfield’s continued commitment to providing customers with unrivalled accessibility to quality motorcycles, the manufacturer has signed an agreement to partner with CA Auto Finance, to provide its UK customers with access to affordable and quality finance deals for its entire product range.

For the first time ever, Royal Enfield customers will be able to access market-leading finance deals provided by CA Auto Finance on www.royalenfield.com/uk, meaning that ownership is accessible both in terms of ease of sign up as well as, crucially, price point. Finance deals will be available across Royal Enfield’s product range from the 650 twin engine Interceptor, Continental GT and Super Meteor to the Himalayan and Scram 411s to the HNTR, Classic and Meteor 350s.

Today CA Auto Finance, which evolved out of FCA Automotive Services, is an independent, multi-brand player with a strong track record in providing finance in the mobility sector, with nearly 100 years of experience. CA Auto Finance shares Royal Enfield’s vision of providing a versatile, reliable and affordable mobility solution that is as attractive for entry level for beginners as established bikers.

Says George Cheeseman, UK Country Manager – Royal Enfield, “It’s an incredibly exciting time for Royal Enfield as we enter a new chapter of operating our own wholly owned subsidiary with the distribution and direct network infrastructure going live on 1st May 2023. Our mantra is simple; to provide unrivalled accessibility to quality motorcycles to our customers. We are passionate about enabling anyone who wants to own a Royal Enfield, to be able to do so. We have searched hard for the ideal finance partner and are delighted that CA Auto Finance shares our dedication to providing market-leading affordability and quality customer experience.”

The partnership will generate significant benefits for Royal Enfield customers, such as access to a finance deal starting from as little as £49.99 per month* for the new HNTR 350.

Terms & Conditions

*8.9% APR Representative. Offer available on Royal Enfield model HNTR. 48-month term. Minimum 21% customer deposit required. Optional final payment varies depending on version. 10,000 miles p.a. PCP sales until 30/06/23. Subject to status. T&Cs apply. Royal Enfield Finance, SL1 0RW.

