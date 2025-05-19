Rueda’s momentum strengthens ahead of Silverstone

A fourth win of 2025 didn’t look like it was on the cards in Le Mans for Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), but come Sunday, the #99 laid down his biggest gauntlet yet.

A last corner victory and a DNF for chief title rival Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) have seen Rueda stretch his points advantage to a healthy 29 ahead of a date with Silverstone.

Rueda was handed those precious 25 points on a plate after David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) and Joel Kelso’s (LEVELUP-MTA) penultimate corner contact saw both run wide. The latter led for most of the race but ultimately fell just shy of a debut Moto3 win following Muñoz’s aggressive move. Still, a P2 – Kelso’s equal best career result – was the Australian’s third podium of the year and one that moves him 10 points behind Piqueras as the #66 continues to look in fine shape. Surely that first win isn’t far away…

Muñoz’s first podium of the year was much needed, with the 19-year-old and his team hoping it can really fire his campaign into life. The #64 is P13 in the Championship, but behind the lead trio of KTMs in the standings are a Honda duo who will be desperate for a rostrum return: Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) and Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia). Can the Spaniard and Japanese riders get themselves back in the top three mix after claiming top eight results in France?

Another podium result is what Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will be searching for too after the lead rookie picked up his best finish – a P4 – since that Thai GP P2. And on rookie watch, plenty of spotlight will be on Le Mans polesitter Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team) after the Spaniard’s fantastic pole position and P7 performances last time out. Advertisement

And what about our Moto3 home heroes this weekend? Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power) has four P12s to his name this year, so the British rider will be pinning his hopes on a top 10 and more at Silverstone. Meanwhile, Eddie O’Shea and the GRYD – MLav Racing team will be seeking a points-paying result in front of their supporters.

