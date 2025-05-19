Advertisement
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Buy M.C.M. News Now
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Rueda’s Momentum Strengthens Ahead Of Silverstone Rueda’s Momentum Strengthens Ahead Of Silverstone

Rueda’s momentum strengthens ahead of Silverstone

A fourth win of 2025 didn’t look like it was on the cards in Le Mans for Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), but come Sunday, the #99 laid down his biggest gauntlet yet.
May 19, 2025

Rueda’s Momentum Strengthens Ahead Of SilverstoneA fourth win of 2025 didn’t look like it was on the cards in Le Mans for Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), but come Sunday, the #99 laid down his biggest gauntlet yet.

A last corner victory and a DNF for chief title rival Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) have seen Rueda stretch his points advantage to a healthy 29 ahead of a date with Silverstone.

Rueda was handed those precious 25 points on a plate after David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) and Joel Kelso’s (LEVELUP-MTA) penultimate corner contact saw both run wide. The latter led for most of the race but ultimately fell just shy of a debut Moto3 win following Muñoz’s aggressive move. Still, a P2 – Kelso’s equal best career result – was the Australian’s third podium of the year and one that moves him 10 points behind Piqueras as the #66 continues to look in fine shape. Surely that first win isn’t far away…

Muñoz’s first podium of the year was much needed, with the 19-year-old and his team hoping it can really fire his campaign into life. The #64 is P13 in the Championship, but behind the lead trio of KTMs in the standings are a Honda duo who will be desperate for a rostrum return: Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) and Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia). Can the Spaniard and Japanese riders get themselves back in the top three mix after claiming top eight results in France?

Another podium result is what Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will be searching for too after the lead rookie picked up his best finish – a P4 – since that Thai GP P2. And on rookie watch, plenty of spotlight will be on Le Mans polesitter Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team) after the Spaniard’s fantastic pole position and P7 performances last time out.

Advertisement

And what about our Moto3 home heroes this weekend? Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power) has four P12s to his name this year, so the British rider will be pinning his hopes on a top 10 and more at Silverstone. Meanwhile, Eddie O’Shea and the GRYD – MLav Racing team will be seeking a points-paying result in front of their supporters.

Modern Classic Motorcycle News
Amazon.co.uk
Modern Classic Motorcycle News
BUY NOW
Quad Lock Motorcycle Handlebar Mount PRO for for iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and Universal Adapters
Amazon.co.uk
£59.99
PRIME
Quad Lock Motorcycle Handlebar Mount PRO for for iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and Universal Adapters
BUY NOW
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Motorcycling/Mountain Cycling Combo, Action Camera 4K for Riders, 1/1.3" Sensor, 155º FOV, 4hrs Battery, Sports Data Recording, Chest Strap Mount for First-Person View
Amazon.co.uk
£388.00
PRIME
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Motorcycling/Mountain Cycling Combo, Action Camera 4K for Riders, 1/1.3" Sensor, 155º FOV, 4hrs Battery, Sports Data Recording, Chest...
BUY NOW
Amazon price updated: May 19, 2025 9:06 am

For more Moto3 info check out our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

byFrank Duggan
Published

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling Collection 01
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 23rd February 2025
Advertisement

Read more