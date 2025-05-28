Talent Cup Returns To Action As Road America Welcomes Motoamerica

Talent Cup Will Race For The First Time At “America’s National Park Of Speed” As Road America Awaits Superbike And Five Additional Classes.

The Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul class is back on track this coming weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, after a 57-day hiatus since MotoAmerica’s youngest riders threw a leg over their Krämer APX-350 MAs in anger at Barber Motorsports Park.

While the calendar has changed, what hasn’t changed is the fact that, after two rounds and four races, things are tight at the top. Well, maybe not right at the top.

Warhorse Ducati/American Racing’s Alessandro Di Mario heads to Wisconsin with a 21-point lead in the championship standings. The defending MotoAmerica Twins Cup Champion has been on the podium in all four races with two wins, a second and a third.

However, Di Mario has proven to be fallible as he was beaten by CTR/D&D Cycles’ Bodie Paige in race two at Circuit of The Americas and by Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Hank Vossberg in race two at Barber Motorsports Park. Advertisement

Still, when he doesn’t have the pace to win, Di Mario has shown his experience by taking what he can get. And that has treated him well thus far as he leads Yamaha BLU CRU Estenson Racing’s Sam Drane, 86-65, with the 14-year-old Aussie showing grit with three podium finishes in the four races.

The battle for third is tight with Vossberg and Jones Honda’s Julian Correa tied, just 11 points behind Drane and only a single point ahead of Paige.

MP13 Racing’s Ella Dreher has scored good points in all four races, and she’s sixth in the title chase, 10 points clear of a tie between Envy Powered by Warhorse’s Derek Sanchez and Royalty Racing’s Carson King.

Mission King Of The Baggers – So Far, It’s All Wyman

The all-time winningest racer in Mission King Of The Baggers history is also the winningest racer in the early days of the new season. That man is 21-time Mission King Of The Baggers race winner, Kyle Wyman.

Wyman has been nearly perfect with three wins out of four starts on his Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing Road Glide. The race he didn’t win was a wet race one at Road Atlanta, where class rookie Loris Baz snatched victory from Wyman on the final lap. The Frenchman’s victory vaulted him to second in the championship just four races into his King Of The Baggers career.

Another rookie, not only the class but also to the MotoAmerica series, is Brit Bradley Smith. Wyman’s Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing teammate was sixth and third in the two races at Road Atlanta, and that puts him third in the championship – nine behind Baz and 43 behind the hot-starting Wyman.

Where art thou defending Mission King Of The Baggers Champion Troy Herfoss? The Australian is fourth in the championship with his season taking a big hit in race two at Road Atlanta when a mechanical failure knocked him and his S&S/Indian Motorcycle Challenger out of the race. But this is Baggers racing and anything can happen, so Herfoss will be looking for nothing but wins as the series heads to America’s Dairyland.

Herfoss’s teammate Tyler O’Hara, who was third in both races at Road America last year, is tied for fifth in the title chase with RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson’s Hayden Gillim.

Motovation Supersport – Jacobsen Vs. Scholtz

The two protagonists from last year’s Motovation Supersport Championship are protagonists again in 2025. Those two are defending series champion Mathew Scholtz and 2024 championship runner-up PJ Jacobsen.

But after four races, the order has been flipped with Jacobsen at the top of the standings over Scholtz by just eight points. Strack Racing’s Scholtz has two wins to Jacobsen’s one, but Jacobsen and his Rahal Ducati Moto w/XPEL Panigale V2 have been on the podium in every race. And therein lies the difference.

But it’s early days, and the rest of the Supersport gang can’t be counted out of mixing it up with the two at the top. The rest are being led by Scholtz’s teammate Blake Davis with his season bookended so far by two third-place finishes. He’s 32 points behind Jacobsen and just four points ahead of Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott. Scott has one podium finish to show from the four races.

Altus Motorsports’ Jake Lewis is fifth in the standings as the series heads to Road America with the lanky Kentuckian’s best finish being an impressive second behind Jacobsen in race one at Road Atlanta.

Lewis is just a single point ahead of BPR Racing Yamaha’s Josh Hayes, with the five-time AMA Superbike Champion tasting victory in horrendous conditions in race two at Barber Motorsports Park to open the season.

Rahal Ducati Moto w/XPEL’s Kayla Yaakov, Celtic/Economy Lube+Tire/Warhorse HSBK Ducati’s Cameron Petersen, Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Max Van and ADR’s David Anthony round out the top 10 after four races.

Stock 1000 – Teammates Are Tied

The Stock 1000 season is truly in its infancy with just one round and two races run so far in 2025. What we can glean from that opening round at Road Atlanta is that the top two are going to be difficult to beat.

OrangeCat Racing teammates Jayson Uribe and Andrew Lee split wins at Road Atlanta. Lee won race one on his BMW M 1000 RR, and Uribe flipped the results in race two. They sit tied atop the standings with 45 points apiece.

That puts them 13 points ahead of Jones Honda’s Ashton Yates, the Georgian putting his Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP on the podium in both of his home races at Road Atlanta.

Real Steel Honda’s JD Beach made his Stock 1000 debut in the series opener, and he came away from it with two fourth-place finishes on his Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. The two fourths put him fourth in the title chase, six points behind Yates and seven ahead of Edge Racing’s Jason Waters and his BMW M 1000 RR.

Royal Enfield Build.Train.Race. – Knebel On Top

So far in 2025, the Royal Enfield Build.Train.Race. series is one of brevity. They’ve only had one round at Barber Motorsports Park, and they only raced once with the second of the two races being cancelled due to storms that made a schedule change necessary. The BTR women will make up for the missing race when the series goes to Ridge Motorsports Park in July.

So, they will line up at Road America with just one race under their belts and so far, it’s Kira Knebel who sits atop the standings with her victory at Barber. Knebel is five points clear of race-one runner-up Shea MacGregor with Camille Conrad, who was on the podium in race one at Road America a year ago, in third.

Pre-Road America Notes…

PJ Jacobsen and Tyler Scott won the two Supersport races at Road America in 2024. Jacobsen topped Mathew Scholtz by just .040 of a second in race one with Jake Lewis finishing third. In race two, it was Scott by a scant .001 of a second over Scholtz, with the South African missing out on victory in both by just .041 of a second. Jacobsen was third in race two.

Troy Herfoss won the first of two Mission King Of The Baggers races in 2024 by a whopping 5.2 seconds over Kyle Wyman and Tyler O’Hara. In race two, it was Wyman taking the victory with Herfoss coming up just. .039 of a second short of sweeping the two races. O’Hara again finished third.

Mikayla Moore didn’t start race one of the two Royal Enfield Build.Train.Race. events last year after suffering bruising from a crash in a Twins Cup practice session. That left Cassie Creer to take full advantage, and she took victory over Emma Betters and Camille Conrad. Moore was back in race two, however, and she was dominant, topping Aubrey Credaroli by 23.9 seconds. Creer ended up third in race two.

