Trackhouse lead the way for Young Talent

Official MotoGP testing gets underway at Aragon following a weekend of record breaking racing. The big news for todays testing, besides the long await Yamaha V4 engine that Fabio Quartararo hinted could make an appearance at some point during his press conference, is that Moto2’s Manu Gonzalez is testing the Trackhouse Aprilia.

Trackhouse’s rider Ai Ogura is still out of action following his crash at Silverstone, therefore there was an opportunity for the team to extend the offer for a young rider to have their first taste of a GP bike. Advertisement

Davide Brivio, Trackhouse Aprilia Team Manager has said today that he wants to see more GP teams offer this experience to young riders.

He said ” We had a free bike today, with Ai still injured, and although we don’t currently have an opportunity for him [ Manu Gonzalez] its nice to offer – it creates excitement in the sport.

We feel proud to offer this experience to young riders and we wait for the other teams to start offering this”

Speaking of how Manu Gonzalez has progressed this morning, Brivio said ” To be honest, he has surprised us. We didn’t expect him to be up to speed so quickly. He had a crash at turn 2, its the first right hand after all the lefts which is common, but he is enjoying it.”

