Dave Day Bike Ride 21st June 2025 – Ace Cafe London

Win a unique custom ‘Dave Day’ Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 in a raffle!

To enter click here:

https://raffall.com/382526/enter-raffle-to-win-a-unique-custom-dave-day-royal-enfield-shotgun-650-hosted-by-orientation-marketing-limited

All proceeds will be going to the two ‘Dave Day’ charities.

NB: On Saturday 21st June 2025 the Ace will be open from 6am with the ride departing the cafe at 7am.

The aim of Dave Day is to spread hope and happiness to all regardless of who you are or where you’re from whilst honouring and remembering ‘Hairy Biker’ the late Dave Myers and all other lost loved ones. The organisers want to replace I’m having a great day with “I’m having a Dave Day!” whilst raising as much as they can for great causes.

This year’s event on 21/06/2025 will see the UK motorcycle community pull together and ride to Dave’s hometown of Barrow in Furness, which in 2024 saw over 46000 riders take part.

The Dave Day team along with Barrow council, Barrow BID and North West Community Stars Football Club are working hard to create a fantastic weekend of events and celebration for us all to enjoy whilst raising as much as possible for this year’s charity causes.

Money will be raised through registration contributions, concert tickets, a Legends V Bikers football match, online donations and merchandise which will all be pooled and all profits split 50/50 between the chosen charities.

The charities that Dave Day is supporting in 2025 are NSPCC Childline and CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria a north west based charity providing cancer care and support over 850 sq. miles in the key towns of Lancaster, Barrow, Kendal and Morecambe.

NB: Due to the HUGE success of the 2024 ride with over 46000 bikes/trikes taking part the decision has been made for both logistic and safety reasons that all participants will need to register, allowing the organiser to monitor where riders will be joining to assist in planning and safety preparations, see link:

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/davedayltd/1585127

More info at links:

https://daveday.org/

https://www.instagram.com/daveday_org/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/daveday/

For more information about Ace Cafe London and what’s on, check out: www.london.acecafe.com



