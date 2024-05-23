Thursday, May 23, 2024
Distinguished Gentleman's Ride '24
World Speed Trials Germany Set For 2024 Return

Racing
1 min.read
After a successful first edition, short-distance FIM Land Speed World Records returns to Lausitzring, 23-25 August, 2024.

September of 2023, Germany’s DEKRA Lausitzring saw the first event of its kind, FIM Land Speed World Records short-distance competition with quarter-mile flying start at the all-new World Speed Trials by SwissPerformance. In the inaugural event, 10 competitors saw an exciting week with eight new records awarded. Following in the success of the debut competition, World Speed Trials by SwissPerformance is officially on the 2024 calendar, marking the return quarter-mile flying-start action to DEKRA Lausitzring, 23-25 August.

The DEKRA Lausitzring in northeast Germany provides a state-of-the-art racing facility with ideal accommodations and technical infrastructure for land speed racing.

World Speed Trials Germany Set For 2024 Return
2023 World Speed Trials Germany © HRF/Motographer

Along with riders and participants, the 2024 World Speed Trials also presents a unique opportunity for spectators. “In contrast to events abroad, the spectators can experience the races up close,” explains Rudolf Steck, owner of SwissPerformance. At natural surface race courses such as salt flats or lake beds, spectators cannot get close to the racing action. But at an established racing venue, spectators may have an up-close experience and witness the thrill of high speeds, as well as the technical skill and hands-on ingenuity required to compete for a prestigious FIM Land Speed World Record.

At the inaugural World Speed Trials by SwissPerformance in September 2023, eight new records were awarded. Nina Prinz and Andreas Holzer competed for the same record, and after an all-day battle, the FIM Land Speed World Record went to Prinz aboard her Suzuki GSX-R 1000R with a breathtaking speed of 306.120 km/h (190.214 mph). High speed of the week went to PS Sport Motorrad Magazine’s Johannes Müller aboard the supercharged Kawasaki Ninja H2R. With the help of Kawasaki Germany, Müller was able to reach a scorching speed of 330.766 km/h (205.528 mph).

World Speed Trials Germany Set For 2024 Return
FIM Land Speed World Record – Lausitzring (Germany), 21-24 September

“After a successful first edition, World Speed Trials is intended to become a regular annual European event, and be established and continually expanded as a counterweight to events overseas,” added event promoter Steck. Himself a passionate FIM Land Speed World Records competitor and experienced event promoter, “Ruedi” Steck is looking forward another exciting event in August.

For more information on the World Speed Trials by SwissPerformance,
visit www.worldspeedtrials.com

