The Automobile Club de l’Ouest is hard at work preparing for the 40th anniversary of the 24 Heures Motos, which will take place on 21-22 April. After the opening of the ticket office on 10th October now’s the moment to reveal the poster of the event, the second round of the 2017-2018 FIM World Endurance Championship (FIM EWC), on this Sunday 12th November. A symbolic but important step!

This presentation reinforced the promotional campaign for the event, the second round of the 2017-2018 FIM World Endurance Championship (FIM EWC). The race was held for the first time on 22nd April 1978 and it will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2018.

The 2018 poster sums up four decades with fragments of history of the Honda RCB victorious in 1978 and the Yamaha R1 that won the race in 2017. It’s all proof of the fact that the 24 Heures Motos has withstood the test of time and has become the greatest endurance event for motorbikes in the world.

All the cues of the 24 Heures Motos are included in this poster with the colour red, the emblematic colour of the event which predominates thanks to its force and its impact.

The graphic treatment in oversize adds a modern touch, in particular thanks to glitch inserts.

This year, even more than the others, the ACO’s aim is to focus attention on its motorbike race that will celebrate its 40 years of existence in 2018, and thus attract an increasingly large crowd to enjoy a four-day party in addition to celebrating the motorbike and its riders.

Watch the video with the unveiling of the poster

Ticketing 24 Heures Motos

The 2018 innovation is the creation of three price time slots, and for the first time, a promotional price for the 4-day general enclosure ticket (Thursday – Sunday).

Promotional price 10th October – 14th January = 56€

Pre-sale price 15th January – 4th March = 59.50 €

Full price from 5th March onwards = 70 €

And don’t forget the ACO member’s price of 52.50€ as well as free entry for under 16 year olds (born after 22nd April accompanied by an adult with a ticket).

The 4-day general enclosure ticket includes: