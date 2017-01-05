Donington Park reveals race event calendar for 40th anniversary year

Donington Park has revealed its provisional calendar for the 2017 motorsport season at the Leicestershire venue, featuring the usual mix of international events and top line national racing to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the circuit’s re-opening by Tom Wheatcroft in 1977.

Racing action will be held on almost every weekend from the beginning of March until the end of October, with 35 events in total.

This year’s calendar is again headlined by the only British round of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, which takes place on 26-28 May, while the circuit also hosts the season opener for the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship on 31 March-2 April.

The first major car event of the year is the traditional April round of the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship, taking place on Easter weekend (15-16 April), followed swiftly by the Donington Historic Festival on 28-30 April.

Other major events include the Imperial Commercials Volkswagen Rally, the first event of the year on 5 March, the Caterham 60th Anniversary Festival on 8-9 July and the family friendly and heavyweight action from the British Truck Racing Championship on 22-23 July.

The Donington Classic Motorcycle Festival returns on 4-6 August with its usual mix of 50 races and star guests, while Donington hosts the crucial deciding rounds of the British GT and F3 Championships on 23-24 September.

As well as thrilling motorsport action, there are a number of car shows taking place at Donington through the summer, many of which are new additions for 2017.

Tickets for major promoted events are now on sale through the Donington Park website www.donington-park.co.uk, while the popular full Season Passes are also available which allow entry to every single event and offer massive savings – up to £570 – over the individual cost of tickets for each race weekend.

Donington Park Managing Director Christopher Tate commented: “We are delighted to reveal our provisional Race Calendar for our 40th anniversary year, which promises to be one of our busiest yet. With 35 exciting race weekends featuring crowd favourites including World Superbikes, British Superbikes and British Touring Cars and many other big meetings, we’ve a lot to celebrate in this milestone year, and look forward to revealing further plans to celebrate our anniversary soon.”

Donington Park 2017 Provisional Calendar in full:

March 5 – Imperial Commercials Volkswagen Donington Rally

March 18-19 – 750 Motor Club

March 24-26 – Thundersport GB

March 31-April 2 – MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship

April 8 – Historic Sports Car Club

April 9 – MG Car Club

April 15-16 – British Touring Car Championship

April 22-23 – MotorSport Vision Racing

April 28-30 – Donington Historic Festival

May 6-7 – Endurance Legends

May 13-14 – NG Road Racing

May 20-21 – No Limits Racing

May 26-28 – MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

June 3-4 – British Superkart Grand Prix

June 17-18 – British Motorcycle Racing Club

July 1 – Japfest Donington

July 2 – The Fast Car Festival

July 8-9 – Caterham 60th Anniversary Festival

July 15 – French Car Show

July 16 – Milltek Sports VAG Tuner Live

July 22-23 – British Truck Racing Championship

July 29 – No Limits Racing 1000km

August 4-6 – Donington Classic Motorcycle Festival

August 12 – MotorSport Vision Racing

August 13 – Donington 500

August 20 – Dukeries Rally

August 27 – RS Owners Club National Day

September 2-3 – Motors TV Race Day

September 9-10 – Classic Sports Car Club

September 16-17 – MotorSport Vision Racing

September 23-24 – British GT Championship and BRDC British F3 Championship

September 30 – 1 October – 750 Motor Club

October 7-8 – No Limits Racing

October 14-15 – British Racing and Sports Car Club

October 20-22 – Thundersport GB

