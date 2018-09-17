Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) emerged onto the podium after the scrap for victory at Misano, but the Spaniard took back the lead despite missing out on the win as key title rival Marco Bezzecchi (Redox Prüstel GP) had some home race heartbreak and crashed out. That leaves Martin eight points ahead on the road to his next home race as the pendulum of pressure swings back to the Spaniards.

That’s not a big gap for Bezzecchi to try and make up, however, and another Italian will also be looking to gain ground: Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3). ‘Diggia’ is 29 points back, and now it’s starting to become crunch time as number of rounds remaining counts us down to Valencia. The Del Conca Gresini Moto3 rider also took second at the venue last season, whereas teammate Martin was just off the podium…

The man completing that podium in 2017 was Enea Bastianini (Leopard Racing), and for the ‘Beast’ it’s more than crunch time; fast becoming a last chance saloon – as it is for fellow contender Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0). The two both crashed through no fault of their own at Misano, and MotorLand is needs to see fortune favour them if they’re to stay in the fight for the crown. With an increasing number of names crowding the top of the timesheets – like first time winner at Misano Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Racing) – that’s an ever-increasing challenge.

Will Martin hammer home his advantage at MotorLand or is there yet another twist in the tale of the 2018 Moto3™ World Championship coming soon? Find out on Sunday 23rd September from 11:00 (GMT +2).

Championship Standings

1 – Jorge Martin (SPA) HONDA 166 points

2 – Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) KTM 158

3 – Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA) HONDA 137

4 – Aron Canet (SPA) HONDA 118

5 – Enea Bastianini (ITA) HONDA 117

