Airoh City One Urban Jet Helmet

New for 2018 the Airoh City One has been designed with the city rider in mind. Developed and developed by the experts at Italian based Airoh. The venting system allows more efficient circulation of air inside the helmet. The elongated visor and integrated sun visor offers the rider a feeling of security and the ability to shield their eyes from the sun whilst riding.
Specifications
- Thermoplastic construction
- Two different shell sizes
- Top vents and adjustable rear extractors for increased air circulation
- Elongated visor for security and protection
- Integrated drop down sun visor
- Removable hypoallergenic breathable liner
Sizes: XS , S, M one shell size. L and XL in larger shell
Colours and designs:
Wrap – Orange Matt
Wrap – Yellow Matt
Flash – Anthracite Gloss
Heart – White Gloss
RRP: £ 134.99
To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk
