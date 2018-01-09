Airoh City One Urban Jet Helmet

New for 2018 the Airoh City One has been designed with the city rider in mind. Developed and developed by the experts at Italian based Airoh. The venting system allows more efficient circulation of air inside the helmet. The elongated visor and integrated sun visor offers the rider a feeling of security and the ability to shield their eyes from the sun whilst riding.

Specifications

Thermoplastic construction

Two different shell sizes

Top vents and adjustable rear extractors for increased air circulation

Elongated visor for security and protection

Integrated drop down sun visor

Removable hypoallergenic breathable liner

Sizes: XS , S, M one shell size. L and XL in larger shell

Colours and designs:

Wrap – Orange Matt

Wrap – Yellow Matt

Flash – Anthracite Gloss

Heart – White Gloss

RRP: £ 134.99

To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk

