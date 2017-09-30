Alan Muel secures pole position in front of home fans

Alan Muel (Team MOTOXRACING) will lead the pack as the lights go out on Sunday at Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, following a wet FIM Supersport 300 World Championship Superpole session, ahead of Paolo Grassia (3ENNE#Racing –Chiodo Moto).

The Pirelli French Round holds a lot of importance for Marc Garcia (Halcouier Racing) and Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing) , as we could see the first ever champion crowned in the class, and it was a tough session for the pair.

Superpole One welcomed wild card Muel dominating the session with a lap time of 2.21.674, putting him over a second ahead of his competitors, as Manuel Bastianelli (3750 Made in CIV) joined the Frenchman going through into Superpole Two. Portuguese race winner Ana Carrasco (ETG Racing) had a tough wet qualifying session, and she will start Sunday’s race from 31st on the grid of 37 riders.

12 riders took the wet 4.4km circuit for the fight for pole position and all riders headed out for some apprehensive opening laps. Daniel Valle (Halcourier Racing) crashed at turn 12 in the closing seven minutes as himself and his team are fighting for the front row, whilst Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays) stormed to the front of the timing screens with five minutes left on the clock. The Spaniard continued to improve his pace throughout the session, and was over one second in the lead in the closing minutes.

Championship contenders Marc Garcia (Halcourier Racing) and Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing) had a tough qualifying session as they both finished in the bottom three, as Muel, Grassia and Perez head the front row following a stunning end to the session.

Yamaha riders Robert Schotman (GRT Yamaha WorldSSP300 Team) and Enzo De La Vega (GRT Yamaha WorldSSP300 Team) head the second row, with Borja Sanchez (Halcourier Racnig) in sixth despite a crash.

Ensure you keep up with all the sensational WorldSSP300 racing action on Sunday at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, with the WorldSBK VideoPass.

Pole Position – Alan Muel – Team MOTOXRACING

“I am so happy to take pole position at my home track. The Superpole was really good, and I am really hoping for a wet race tomorrow because we have good pace in the wet. I would like to say thank you to my team for the set-up and the bike they have provided.”

WorldSSP300 Tissot-Superpole 2:

1. Alan Muel (FRA) Yamaha 2.16.866

2. Paolo Grassia (ITA) Honda 2.17.161 (+0.295)

3. Mika Perez (ESP) Honda 2.17.161 (+0.977)