Product Name – JAM AIR Riding Shoe (suggested retail price – € 139.95 Euro / £ 129.99 Sterling)

Category – Road Riding

Sizes: 6-14

Description – The Jam Air Shoe incorporates a lightweight, street-styled upper which combines leather on frontal and suede on back for optimised comfort, durability and styling.

Tongue in leather for enhanced comfort, durability and luxurious feel.

• Traditional lace closure system for easy, secure and comfortable fit. Lace eyelets are constructed from leather for improved durability.

• Elastic silicone lace pocket located on top tongue allows for storage of additional laces to help avoid laces being tangled up on foot-pegs.

• Perforated leather on lateral, medial, rear and lower tongue are strategically positioned to improve airflow and ventilation.

• Dual density ankle protectors are applied between the upper and padded lining to provide the strategic protection and flexibility in key areas.

• Padding on tongue and heel area provides high levels of comfort and fit around the ankle and instep.

• Internal toe box and heel counter reinforcement is layered under the upper for more ergonomic design.

• Jam design rubber sole compound cup sole offers stability, grip, support and to provide a good walking comfort.

• Removable anatomic EVA foam footbed for arch support and comfort.

• Embossed detailing for aggressive and dynamic styling.

• The JAM AIR shoe is CE certified to CE Standards (CE 89/686/EEC – CAT 2).