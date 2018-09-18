Alpinestars - VIKA v2 DRYSTAR Women’s Boot 1

Sizes: 36-41 EUR / CORRESPONDING TO 5-9 US WOMEN

Product Name – VIKA v2 DRYSTAR® Women’s Boot (suggested retail price – € 199.95 Euro / £ 179.99 Sterling)

Category – Women’s Touring

Description – The Vika v2 DRYSTAR® Women’s Boot is specifically designed to a women’s fit and is constructed from a reinforced leather upper for comfort and durability. With Alpinestars exclusive 100% waterproof membrane and dual density ankle disks for protection, the Vika v2 DRYSTAR® Women’s Boot is ideal for urban riding.

Especially engineered for woman, with an elegant and clean design.

Main upper material constructed from reinforced leather for comfort and durability.

Medial side closure zipper for easy closure, comfort and durability.

External adjustable hook and loop strap across shin for a secure, personalized fit.

Internal elastic insert for more adjustable calf.

Alpinestars exclusive DRYSTAR® 100%Waterproof membrane lining for proven performance in difficult weather conditions.

Dual density ankle-disks provide strategic protection and are layered under the upper and backed with poly-foam padding.

Internal heel counter and toe protections layered under the leather.

Alpinestars exclusive rubber compound sole for optimal combination of comfort and grip.

VIKA v2 DRYSTAR® boot is CE-certified to to EN 13634:2010.

