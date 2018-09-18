Sizes: 36-41 EUR / CORRESPONDING TO 5-9 US WOMEN

Product Name – VIKA v2 DRYSTAR® Women’s Boot (suggested retail price – € 199.95 Euro / £ 179.99 Sterling)

Category – Women’s Touring

Description – The Vika v2 DRYSTAR® Women’s Boot is specifically designed to a women’s fit and is constructed from a reinforced leather upper for comfort and durability. With Alpinestars exclusive 100% waterproof membrane and dual density ankle disks for protection, the Vika v2 DRYSTAR® Women’s Boot is ideal for urban riding.

• Especially engineered for woman, with an elegant and clean design.

• Main upper material constructed from reinforced leather for comfort and durability.

• Medial side closure zipper for easy closure, comfort and durability.

• External adjustable hook and loop strap across shin for a secure, personalized fit.

• Internal elastic insert for more adjustable calf.

• Alpinestars exclusive DRYSTAR® 100%Waterproof membrane lining for proven performance in difficult weather conditions.

• Dual density ankle-disks provide strategic protection and are layered under the upper and backed with poly-foam padding.

• Internal heel counter and toe protections layered under the leather.

• Alpinestars exclusive rubber compound sole for optimal combination of comfort and grip.

• VIKA v2 DRYSTAR® boot is CE-certified to to EN 13634:2010.

