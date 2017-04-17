Antonio Cairoli and Prado make History at the MXGP of Trentino

The 2017 MXGP of Trentino was a race the will go down in MXGP history. The MXGP Overall winner Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli provided one of the most amazing displays of heart and determination ever seen in a World Championship race and MX2 Overall winner Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado Garcia scratched his name in the record books claiming his first career victory!

MXGP

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli is the champion of the weekend, the Italian came into Sunday’s race with the pole position and used it to his advantage in Race 1, where he took the Fox Holeshot and won after leading every lap. The Italian crowd loved what they were seeing out of Cairoli creating an amazing atmosphere. When the gate dropped in Race 2 though, everything changed, the italian came across the Fox Holeshot line just behind Gajser but he made a mistake and got stuck in the second corner. The error put him in near 20th immediately and the Italian fans couldn’t believe their eyes. After the first lap Cairoli crossed the line in 15th position having already passed several riders. With his first race being a victory and Gajser out front Cairoli needed to place 2nd in race 2 to claim the GP win. With 13 of the world’s best motocross riders between him and the overall, the task of winning seemed impossible. Cairoli found motivation in the form of the Italian fans cheering and he started his amazing comeback, gaining positions one lap after another he would eventually catch the #4 of Arnaud Tonus in 6th position, who forced Cairoli to get creative with his passing. Cairoli finally found a way through and passed Tonus on lap 13, he would use this same spot on the track lap after lap passing Gautier Paulin, Clement Desalle, Jeffrey Herlings, and most significantly Evgeny Borbryshev for second on the next to last lap! Cairoli wore his heart on his sleeve and with his miraculous ride he claimed the 79th overall of his career in front of his home crowd in dramatic and historic fashion! In the press conference Cairoli said, “I just kept pushing and pushing trying to make passes and it worked, I’m really happy! I had some sketchy moments but if you want to win you have to take some risks. It’s a very special race, one of my best GPs ever!”

Team HRC’s Tim Gajser had a good weekend after briefly leading in Race 1 he eventually finished third. For Gajser this is one of his closest GPs to his home country of Slovenia with many fans and national media making the trip he wanted to provide them with a win. He did so in race 2 grabbing the holeshot and leading all 19 laps, and though he would have liked to take the overall, he gladly maintains the red plate. Gajser in the press conference stated, “I’m quite happy with the weekend. The Slovenian crowd was amazing, thank you to them for making the trip.”

Wilvo Yamaha MXGP’s Arnaud Tonus made history of his own scoring his first MXGP podium finish. Tonus rode incredible over the weekend, he nearly grabbed the FOX Holeshot in race 1 only missing out only to Antonio Cairoli and he was in third the first 10 of 19 laps before passing the championship leader Tim Gajser. Tonus finished the race in second and thanks to Cairoli’s pass on Bobryshev in Race 2 his 7th place resulted in him finishing third overall. In the press conference Tonus said, “It feels a bit weird to be on the podium, the first moto was great for me and it was a big step in the right direction. Overall I’m really happy for my team, they have been working really hard so I’m very pleased to be up here.”

Team HRC’s Evgeny Bobryshev narrowly missed out on the podium with his 7-3 results. Bobryshev started race 2 just behind his HRC team mate Tim Gajser and stayed there for 17 laps before being passed by the undeniable Antonio Cairoli. Bobryshev’s consistently strong performances have him 4th in the championship going to Valkenswaard in 1 week time.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Gautier Paulin was one of the fastest riders this weekend, after finishing 2nd in Qualifying and claiming the fastest lap on Saturday, he battled amongst the top five in both races finishing 4th in race 1 and 6th in race 2. Paulin’s 5th overall is likely to motivate him to a race win in the upcoming rounds, he now sits 5th in the championship tied with Bobryshev both having 145 points.

Monster Energy Kawaski Racing Team’s Clement Desalle had good starts in Trentino first on lap 1 in both races. In race 1 his position never changed but in race 2 he shuffled around a bit before getting back to where started. His consistent 5-5 results put him in 6th overall on the weekend and he will remain 3rd overall in the championship.

A good start in race 2 propelled Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings to his best performance this season finishing 4th. Combined with his 14th in race one Herlings moved to 8th overall.

MXGP Race 1 Top Ten: 1. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 33:35.084; 2. Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +0:02.278; 3. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:06.158; 4. Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +0:07.369; 5. Clement Desalle (BEL, Kawasaki), +0:09.722; 6. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Yamaha), +0:11.423; 7. Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, Honda), +0:40.550; 8. Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:42.972; 9. Kevin Strijbos (BEL, Suzuki), +0:44.773; 10. Shaun Simpson (GBR, Yamaha), +0:47.504.

MXGP Race 2 Top Ten: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), 33:36.300; 2. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +0:04.165; 3. Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, Honda), +0:06.147; 4. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:06.881; 5. Clement Desalle (BEL, Kawasaki), +0:08.830; 6. Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +0:10.714; 7. Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +0:12.642; 8. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Yamaha), +0:15.933; 9. Maximilian Nagl (GER, Husqvarna), +0:23.945; 10. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +0:31.173.

MXGP Overall Top Ten: 1. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 47 points; 2. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 45 p.; 3. Arnaud Tonus (SUI, YAM), 36 p.; 4. Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, HON), 34 p.; 5. Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 33 p.; 6. Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 32 p.; 7. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 28 p.; 8. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 25 p.; 9. Maximilian Nagl (GER, HUS), 22 p.; 10. Arminas Jasikonis (LTU, SUZ), 19 p.

MXGP Championship Top Ten: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 201 points; 2. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 183 p.; 3. Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 151 p.; 4. Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, HON), 145 p.; 5. Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 145 p.; 6. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 144 p.; 7. Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 106 p.; 8. Arnaud Tonus (SUI, YAM), 101 p.; 9. Maximilian Nagl (GER, HUS), 95 p.; 10. Kevin Strijbos (BEL, SUZ), 90 p.

MXGP Manufacturers: 1. Honda, 201 points; 2. KTM, 187 p.; 3. Yamaha, 173 p.; 4. Husqvarna, 153 p.; 5. Kawasaki, 151 p.; 6. Suzuki, 100 p.

MX2

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado Garcia won his first career MX2 GP today in Trentino at the age of only 16. The young Spaniard had the results of a veteran finishing a strong second in race 1 and even more impressive was his FOX Holeshot and ability to hold off his hard charging the team mate Pauls Jonass. In the press conference Prado said, “I’m feeling really good, winning my first GP and doing it on a hard packed track is really good for me as I’m normally best on sand. I don’t think there is words for the way I feel, it’s really emotional because it not easy to win a GP.”

His teammate Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, Pauls Jonass, was a top competitor in Trentino challenging the overall winner of Prado till the end of the second race. Jonass made much improvement to his Saturday performance when he won race 1 and took the holeshot. Jonas takes the points lead with him to Valkenswaard after his 2nd overall result. In the press conference Jonass said, “I made some little changes this morning…I’m happy with a second place because after yesterday I was thinking that I could get a top ten but now I’m second overall and I’m happy with the weekend!”

LRT KTM’s Julien Lieber consistent season continued in Trentino where he finished 3rd in race 1. He battled for 3rd in race 2 before being passed by the two Husqvarna riders, Olsen and Covington, late in the race leaving him unable to respond. His consistency is proving valuable though allowing him to finish 3rd overall and stay third in the championship only 7 points back of the current points leader Pauls Jonass.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen had a good weekend all in all, he won the Saturday’s qualifying race and on Sunday he had a fifth in race 1 and 6th in race 2 for 4th overall. He made some mistakes along the way and now he will look to eliminate them for the next rounds.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Covington came into Trentino with new confidence after winning in Leon. Thomas struggled in race 1 though only scoring 10 points with his 11th place finish. In race 2 he found his form once again making passes in the top five and finishing 3rd his results combined gave him the final spot in the top five overall.

For Suzuki World MX2’s Jeremy Seewer race one is a race that he would to have back. Seewer’s start lacked and it was then compounded by a fall on the first lap where he rejoined in 22nd position. The Swiss rider fought his way back to 9th before falling in the same corner again, he remounted quickly though and he managed to finish 9th. Race 2 was a needed improvement for the Swiss rider where he started and finished in 4th position for 6th overall and in turn handed the red plate over to Pauls Jonass.

MX2 Race 1 Top Ten: 1. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 34:10.629; 2. Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), +0:01.498; 3. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), +0:02.887; 4. Vsevolod Brylyakov (RUS, Kawasaki), +0:11.055; 5. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:33.985; 6. Michele Cervellin (ITA, Honda), +0:37.855; 7. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, KTM), +0:39.695; 8. Brian Hsu (GER, Husqvarna), +0:41.316; 9. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki), +0:45.901; 10. Conrad Mewse (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:50.089.

MX2 Race 2 Top Ten: 1. Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), 33:41.859; 2. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +0:02.010; 3. Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), +0:03.078; 4. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki), +0:03.503; 5. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), +0:13.092; 6. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:23.083; 7. Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), +0:43.966; 8. Samuele Bernardini (ITA, TM), +0:46.843; 9. Brent Van doninck (BEL, Yamaha), +0:49.002; 10. Vsevolod Brylyakov (RUS, Kawasaki), +0:49.844.

MX2 Overall Top Ten: 1. Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), 47 points; 2. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 47 p.; 3. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), 36 p.; 4. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 31 p.; 5. Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 30 p.; 6. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, SUZ), 30 p.; 7. Vsevolod Brylyakov (RUS, KAW), 29 p.; 8. Brent Van doninck (BEL, YAM), 21 p.; 9. Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), 16 p.; 10. Conrad Mewse (GBR, HUS), 16 p.

MX2 Championship Top Ten: 1. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 192 points; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, SUZ), 183 p.; 3. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), 175 p.; 4. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 158 p.; 5. Benoit Paturel (FRA, YAM), 147 p.; 6. Brent Van doninck (BEL, YAM), 123 p.; 7. Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), 117 p.; 8. Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 113 p.; 9. Vsevolod Brylyakov (RUS, KAW), 110 p.; 10. Michele Cervellin (ITA, HON), 99 p.

MX2 Manufacturers: 1. KTM, 234 points; 2. Suzuki, 183 p.; 3. Husqvarna, 178 p.; 4. Yamaha, 168 p.; 5. Kawasaki, 138 p.; 6. Honda, 99 p.; 7. TM, 93 p.