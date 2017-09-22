Aron Canet heads Mir by thousandths on Friday

Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) topped Day 1 of the Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon, with his fastest lap from the morning session remaining the quickest on the combined timesheets after some rain in the mid part of the day. FP2 began wet and then subsequently dried out, but with times remaining slower than FP1. The Spaniard was quickest from compatriot and Championship leader Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) by only thousandths overall, and the slightly slower laptimes for both riders put them 1-2 again on the slower timesheets in FP2 – but in reverse order.

Niccolo Antonelli (Red Bull KTM Ajo) got the Aragon GP off to a good start as he was third overall with his lap from FP1, and backed that up with P5 in the afternoon. Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) also had good pace, P4 on combined timesheets from the morning and third quickest later in the day.

Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) completes the top five on Day 1 from his home GP, and the Spaniard sat out the majority of FP2 to not run the risk in the conditions, venturing out once the track was dry.

Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46), Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) were P6 to P8 respectively, with title challenger Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) in ninth. Marcos Ramirez (Platinum Bay Real Estate) completed the top ten.

Dennis Foggia (Sky Junior Team VR46 Academy) had an impressive first day as a wildcard in eleventh, ahead of rookie Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team). Sasaki was the first of the improvers and took P12 with his FP2 laptime. Marco Bezzecchi (CIP) was another to move up in the afternoon and was thirteenth quickest, with compatriots Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46) – recently announced at Aspar in the category next year – and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) locking out the fastest fifteen in Friday.

The lightweight class qualify at 12:35 (GMT +2).