Avon Tyres launches new Spirit ST hypersport touring motorcycle tyre

Avon Tyres has launched the latest of its acclaimed sport-touring tyres, the all-new Avon Spirit ST.

The Spirit ST is the successor to Avon’s Storm 3D range and has been designed to provide excellent levels of wet grip, together with ultra-high performance handling, on a wide range of popular sport-touring bikes. Featuring a radical new tread pattern, the Spirit ST uses the very latest high-silica synthetic rubber compounds for improved mileage.

Avon’s engineers have enhanced the performance of their flagship sport-touring tyre, so much so that the new Spirit ST is designated as a hypersport touring tyre – offering supreme stability and grip in all riding conditions.

Avon has responded to the needs of its customers to deliver a new sport-touring tyre that can build on the features and benefits of the existing Avon Storm 3D X-M, including a cutting edge compound, tread and carcass design, along with outstanding wet and dry performance.

For the development of the Spirit ST, Avon’s motorcycle research and development department based in Melksham began with an all-new carcass construction design that gives ultra-high-performance handling and stability.

Avon then wrapped it in a highly-loaded silica compound, using the very latest polymer technology, while adding a multi-compound tread on the rear. This gives more life in the centre of the tyre for extensive motorway miles. Meanwhile, the edges of the tyre are made with a softer compound, for extreme grip in cornering. A new computer-aided tread design that maximises water-clearing was designed especially for the Spirit ST, which also features improved wear characteristics.

The Spirit ST’s distinctive tread pattern – which echoes the layout of a racing wet tyre – incorporates extensive water-clearing grooves, meaning the Spirit ST moves more water than ever before whilst maintaining its operating temperature over a wide range of conditions.

Avon’s pioneering ‘3D Sipe’ technology also features as part of the new Spirit ST design. These small tread cuts have interlocking ‘teeth’ formed inside the grooves, to lock the tread blocks together under load. This lets the tread warm up fast, while eliminating the vague ‘squirming’ feel that can manifest itself on older, more traditional tread patterns.

Ashley Vowles, Avon’s motorcycle tyre design engineer, said, “Our target was to design a sport touring tyre with exceptional wet and dry grip, and superb handling and stability characteristics, while maintaining the mileage performance for which Avon Tyres has been renowned. We have carried out various tests on many different bike models using a number of test riders and the results have been outstanding. We are very excited about the new Spirit ST range and are looking forward to its release.”

The new Spirit ST takes Avon’s sporting road tyre offering to a new level, and is available at Avon dealers now in a wide range of sizes:

Spirit ST front

110/70 ZR 17 (54W)

100/90 ZR 18 (56W)

110/80 ZR 18 (58W)

110/80 R 19 59V

120/60 ZR 17 (55W)

120/70 ZR 17 (58W)

120/70 ZR 18 (59W)

120/70 ZR 19 (60W)

Spirit ST rear

150/70 ZR 17 (69W)

150/80 ZR 16 (71W)

160/60 ZR 17 (69W)

160/60 ZR 18 (70W)

160/70 ZR 17 (73W)

170/60 ZR 17 (72W)

180/55 ZR 17 (73W)

190/50 ZR 17 (73W)

190/55 ZR 17 (75W)

200/50 ZR 17 (75W)

200/55 ZR 17 (78W)

