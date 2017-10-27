Bagger better screen for the K1600 B

Wunderlich’s new Ergo 2 Screen is designed to bring extra protection from noise and buffeting, making the K1600 Bagger even more comfortable on longer journeys, without ruining the model’s distinctive lines.

Similar in size and shape to the original screen, the Ergo 2 is has subtle differences, such as an air-flow breakaway edge to minimise turbulence and wind pressure on the upper body, and a raised contour, which helps to reduce buffeting around the rider’s helmet.

Made from 5 mm thick Lexan, which is scratch and breakage resistant, the screen is designed to be completely distortion free, for a clear view of the road ahead. It also features form stability construction, to help reduce annoying vibrations.

The edge of the screen is laser-rounded with a polished edge, for a safe and attractive finish. The Lexan is also resistant to UV, fuel and to the hairline cracks that often form at mounting points after few years of use.

TUV approved and with a five year warranty against defects in materials or workmanship, the Ergo screen is available in clear or tint options, and retails at £225.00 including VAT. It fits the all new K1600 Bagger, as well as the K1600GT, K1600GTL and K1600 Sport models.

For more information visit the exclusive UK distributor for Wunderlich, www.nippynormans.com.