Battle lines drawn as Moto2 head for Germany

After some more difficult races, Championship leader Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) extended his gap at the top once more in Assen with a stunning win. After one of the most spectacular Moto2™ battles of the season at the ‘Cathedral’, the frontrunners will be fired up again for the Sachsenring – somewhere that can stage some stunners, too.

In the wet last year both Morbidelli and teammate Marquez crashed out, as well as the man second in the standings in 2017, Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten). None of the top runners so far this season have a remarkable record at the track – but then the story of the season has often been rewriting the form book.

Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) is someone who will hope track records will count more. Taking a stunning first win in the class in Sachsenring in 2014, the circuit holds good memories for the Swiss rider – and he took that win on a Suter, too. With some good performances as he settles back into life on the bike, Germany could see him make a real challenge.

Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) is another rider with a previous win at the track, in the 125 World Championship in 2006. With his pace this season added to a top four last year at Sachsenring, there’s no reason not to count the veteran Italian as a threat once again. Pasini’s key rival for P3 at Assen Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) is another to watch – and then there are the home heroes.

Marcel Schrötter led the German charge last time out for Dynavolt Intact GP, and made an impressive push into the points from outside the top twenty after a difficult qualifying. Another winner at the track in the lightweight class to consider is Sandro Cortese, Schrötter’s teammate, and he will want to hunt for points after a tough Dutch GP and DNF. The team will also want to shine on home turf.

A unique venue, a unique challenge, and an incredibly close field – Moto2™ at the German GP will definitely be a show to remember. First practice is on Friday at 10:55 (GMT +2), with the race back to the normal schedule at 12:20 on Sunday.

Moto2 World Championship Classification

1 – Franco Morbidelli (ITA – Kalex) 148 points

2 – Thomas Lüthi (SWI – Kalex) 136 points

3 – Álex Márquez (SPA – Kalex) 113 points

4 – Miguel Oliveira (POR – KTM) 94 points

5 – Mattia Pasini (ITA – Kalex) 82 points