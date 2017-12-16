Bike It Deluxe Heavy Duty Rain Cover
Heavy duty rain cover designed to protect your motorcycle from rain, snow, frost and those prying eyes!
Made from a PU coated heavy-duty polyester shell, the cover is UV resistant and fully waterproof. The aluminised lower section prevents exhaust melt when the bike is still hot. It all packs away into a handy carry pouch for easy transportation.
Specification
- Heavy-duty polyester shell with PU coating
- UV-resistant
- Fully waterproof
- Double-stitched and internally taped seams
- Reinforced ventilation duct with reflective feature
- Aluminised lower section to prevent exhaust melt
Sizes and Pricing
Medium – up to 600cc – RRP: £23.99
Large – up to 1000cc – RRP: £25.99
X Large – 1200cc plus – RRP: £27.99
XXLarge – 1200cc with luggage – RRP: £29.99
To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk
