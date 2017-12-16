Bike It Deluxe Heavy Duty Rain Cover

Heavy duty rain cover designed to protect your motorcycle from rain, snow, frost and those prying eyes!

Made from a PU coated heavy-duty polyester shell, the cover is UV resistant and fully waterproof. The aluminised lower section prevents exhaust melt when the bike is still hot. It all packs away into a handy carry pouch for easy transportation.

Specification

Heavy-duty polyester shell with PU coating

UV-resistant

Fully waterproof

Double-stitched and internally taped seams

Reinforced ventilation duct with reflective feature

Aluminised lower section to prevent exhaust melt

Sizes and Pricing

Medium – up to 600cc – RRP: £23.99

Large – up to 1000cc – RRP: £25.99

X Large – 1200cc plus – RRP: £27.99

XXLarge – 1200cc with luggage – RRP: £29.99

To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk