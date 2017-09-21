Bike It Winter Gloves
As the colder weather starts to draw in, it’s time to review your winter riding kit. The ‘Mission’ and “Guardian’ gloves from the Bike It range of winter gloves offer the motorcyclist great value yet stylish options for the coming months.
Both styles are waterproof and windproof with a supple cowhide leather palm. The outershell is durable and breathable and both are lined with a laminated micro-porous waterproof membrane.
Bike It ‘Mission’ Winter Glove
- Outer Shell
- Waterproof and Windproof
- Supple cowhide leather palm
- Durable and breathable softshell
- Neoprene Cuff
- TPR mould protector
- Lining
- Laminated micro-porous waterproof membrane
- Air-mesh plush soft-touch liner
- Elastic leather panels on knuckles
- Thumb and finger guards
- Reinforced palm, thumb and heel
- Reflective safety detailing
- Velcro adjustment and wrist cuff
Colours: Black/Red, Black/Neon, Black/Grey
Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL
RRP: £49.99
Bike It ‘Guardian’ Winter Glove
- Outer Shell
- Waterproof and Windproof
- Supple cowhide leather palm
- Durable and breathable softshell
- Lining
- Laminated micro-porous waterproof membrane
- Air-mesh plush soft-touch liner
- Integral knuckle and fingertip guards
- Reinforced palm and thumb
- Reflective safety detailing
- Velcro adjustment and wrist
- Zip closure on upper
Colours: Black/Neon, Black/Grey
Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL
RRP: £49.99
