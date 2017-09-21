Bike It Winter Gloves

As the colder weather starts to draw in, it’s time to review your winter riding kit. The ‘Mission’ and “Guardian’ gloves from the Bike It range of winter gloves offer the motorcyclist great value yet stylish options for the coming months.

Both styles are waterproof and windproof with a supple cowhide leather palm. The outershell is durable and breathable and both are lined with a laminated micro-porous waterproof membrane.



Bike It ‘Mission’ Winter Glove

Outer Shell

Waterproof and Windproof

Supple cowhide leather palm

Durable and breathable softshell

Neoprene Cuff

TPR mould protector

Lining

Laminated micro-porous waterproof membrane

Air-mesh plush soft-touch liner

Elastic leather panels on knuckles

Thumb and finger guards

Reinforced palm, thumb and heel

Reflective safety detailing

Velcro adjustment and wrist cuff

Colours: Black/Red, Black/Neon, Black/Grey

Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL

RRP: £49.99

Bike It ‘Guardian’ Winter Glove

Outer Shell

Waterproof and Windproof

Supple cowhide leather palm

Durable and breathable softshell

Lining

Laminated micro-porous waterproof membrane

Air-mesh plush soft-touch liner

Integral knuckle and fingertip guards

Reinforced palm and thumb

Reflective safety detailing

Velcro adjustment and wrist

Zip closure on upper

Colours: Black/Neon, Black/Grey

Sizes: Small, Med, Large, XL, 2XL

RRP: £49.99

To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk to view the full range of winter gloves in our on-line product catalogue.