Biketek Pro Lever Guards
Brand new from Bike It these lever guards provide critical protection for the brake and/or clutch lever from accidental activation. Developed to improve safety on the racetrack where racers commonly swap paint and a quick elbow on the front brakes could easily launch a rider into a dangerous front flip. A lever guard for the clutch can also prevent a loss of drive that could cause a loss of control.
This essential piece of safety equipment has been adopted by major racing organizations as a mandatory requirement for its improvement in safety.
Lever guards aren’t just for the racetrack; they reduce risk for almost all motorcycles ridden on the street. Riders who lane split or ride regularly in groups run the risk of contacting another vehicle or bumping lightly into another motorcycle.
A lever guard significantly improves your ability to avoid external forces from activating the brakes or clutch.
Bar end fitting lever guards, fit most hollow handlebars / clip-ons
- Minimises risk of brake or clutch lever being suddenly engaged by impact
- Adjustable guard blade for lever type variation
- CNC machined guard mount
- Dual 13mm/18mm fitment
- High quality gunmetal / black anodised finish
- Laser-etched Biketek detail
- Brake and Clutch sold separately
Brake Lever Control Guard – RRP: £39.99 each
Clutch Lever Control Guard – RRP: £39.99 each
To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk