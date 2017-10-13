Biketek Pro Lever Guards

Brand new from Bike It these lever guards provide critical protection for the brake and/or clutch lever from accidental activation. Developed to improve safety on the racetrack where racers commonly swap paint and a quick elbow on the front brakes could easily launch a rider into a dangerous front flip. A lever guard for the clutch can also prevent a loss of drive that could cause a loss of control.

This essential piece of safety equipment has been adopted by major racing organizations as a mandatory requirement for its improvement in safety.

Lever guards aren’t just for the racetrack; they reduce risk for almost all motorcycles ridden on the street. Riders who lane split or ride regularly in groups run the risk of contacting another vehicle or bumping lightly into another motorcycle.

A lever guard significantly improves your ability to avoid external forces from activating the brakes or clutch.

Bar end fitting lever guards, fit most hollow handlebars / clip-ons

Minimises risk of brake or clutch lever being suddenly engaged by impact

Adjustable guard blade for lever type variation

CNC machined guard mount

Dual 13mm/18mm fitment

High quality gunmetal / black anodised finish

Laser-etched Biketek detail

Brake and Clutch sold separately

Brake Lever Control Guard – RRP: £39.99 each

Clutch Lever Control Guard – RRP: £39.99 each

To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk